Could Lovie Smith's Hire Prompt Justin Reid To Re-sign With Texans?

After praising the appointment of Lovie Smith - Could Justin Reid be persuaded to remain a Houston Texan?

The Houston Texans' decision to hire Lovie Smith to replace David Culley as head coach was, as safety Justin Reid recently put it, one that "caught everybody by surprise."

While the appointment may have seemingly come from nowhere, Reid was quick to praise it. And in a recent appearance on Sirius XM, he reaffirmed his thoughts on Smith and what this means for the Texans.

"He's more than qualified, he's done it before, he's been to a Super Bowl and he gets his guys to play hard for him," Reid said. "I don't have anything against any of the other candidates but I actually have a deep love and respect for coach Lovie Smith. His coaching philosophy, the way he's able to get the best out of his players."

While Reid may feel that this hire is a "tremendous move for the Houston Texans," the question remains whether or not Reid himself will benefit from his hire.

The soon-to-be free agent's future remains uncertain as it has been widely reported that his future likely lies elsewhere given the Texans' salary cap situation and Reid's market value.

That being said, if the Texans were to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson, and/or left tackle Laremy Tunsil, then perhaps retaining Reid isn't out of the question.

And for what it's worth, Reid has admitted that staying is in Houston is on the table.

"I'm not opposed to the idea of staying either," Reid said. "It's just whenever these conversations all take place in early March, then things are gonna really start to unravel and show themselves."

For the past four years, Reid has been a key part of Houston's defense and the only constant and consistent presence in their ever-changing secondary.

Combine this with the fact that his leadership on and off the field would be tough to replace, and his inherent belief in Smith, and perhaps Reid's time in Houston isn't over after all.