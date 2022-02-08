Smith Determined To Win Back Texans Fans

Texans coach Lovie Smith said fans are part of four phases to be successful

Throughout his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith emphasized the importance of fans, with their impact falling alongside offense, defense and special teams.

"It is a religion to people," Smith said of football fans in Texas. "They're so involved in it, and they're so knowledgeable about football and how they want it to be played a certain way."

Smith is determined to win in be solid solid across all four phases. The defensive-minded coach broke it down simply.

"To win a championship you have to play great defense," he said, while adding that "everybody knows that its about scoring points." He also used renowned return specialist Devin Hester -- "the greatest returner of all time" -- as an example of the importance of special teams.

And, then, there's phase four.

"I've been in situations where we're playing good ball, and to know that that fourth phase where the fans are involved in a home-field advantage that you get out here, that's what we're gonna get," Smith said. "I was telling some of the defensive guys, look at the stadium right now, a lot of empty seats.

"Soon there's gonna be a time where you're not gonna see these empty seats, the fans are gonna come back. Right now we can't expect them to like a lot of things that we're doing, but that day is coming."

Smith understands it's going to be a process and it won't happen overnight. But if Smith and the Texans can turn it around on the field, getting those three phases working in unison, the wins should come.

And that will be those knowledgeable fans something to cheer for, creating the environment at NRG Stadium that Smith and the Texans need.