Can Lovie's Texans Win With Jacob Martin and Jonathan Greenard Switching Positions?

"That transition going down,'' Culley said, "(is) because of the type of players that that they are.''

The Houston Texans now feature a new 4-3 defense ... now featuring linebackers being converted into defensive ends.

Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin came to Houston as linebackers to fit into a 3-4 defense. But this week at OTAs, with new coodinator Lovie Smith overseeing a change in the way Houston lines up?

There is a change in the way Greenard and Martin - who have played their entire career at linebacker - line up.

“A football player is a football player,'' said new head coach David Culley. "Those guys right there are two guys that are able to put their hands down on the ground and be productive players ... It is really not a big adjustment other than the fact that you understand right now it’s a little bit dirtier down there than it is when you’re playing with your hands up.

"Those guys understand that and those guys have embraced that.”

Culley is right in the sense that the job of getting to the ball-carrier and getting to the QB is unchanged. But there is a "transition'' here as the Texans, right or wrong, prioritize "system'' over the particular talents of certain players ...

Unless this ends up being a win-win for Greenard, for Martin and for Houston.

"I have no problem with it, whether I'm standing up or hand in dirt," Greenard said back in March. "I mean, I really just want to play. Just tell me what I need to do.''

Greenard, who played some end in high school, was drafted last year by the Texans as an outside linebacker from Florida. At 6-3, 263, he may want to get bigger in order absorb some of the abuse he will take as a D-lineman.

Martin, who was listed as a defensive end coming out of high school, begins his third season in Houston after being acquired as an outside linebacker from the Seahawks in the 2019 trade featuring Jadeveon Clowney. Martin is 6-2, 242, and again, not the ideal size for the position.

But ...

Maybe. Or maybe it's because Smith’s is changing Houston's D to a 4-3, and the present guys on the roster are being dragged along as part of the alteration. But that doesn't prevent this from working ... as long as "football players are football players.''

