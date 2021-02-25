‘Loyalty Matters’: Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s Cryptic Remark

Deshaun Watson could be hinting that the Texans trust is no longer welcomed on his side. Or ...

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are trying to find a common ground. On the one side, the team will be going in the direction of Owner Cal McNair's philosophy.

However, does that philosophy resonate with comments of the past? Does it reflect on the current status of Deshaun Watson? That's where the other side steps in.

Watson recently tweeted another cryptic message Thursday speaking on how "loyalty matters." Was this a shot at the McNair family? The Texans organization?

Or could this mean nothing whatsoever?

We tend to believe every thought has a purpose. .... and this style of communication invites that.

Watson, 25, requested a trade from the organization that drafted him 12th overall back in 2017. One year following the trade of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has soured a relationship to where many close the Pro Bowl quarterback believe the situation cannot be fixed.

TexansDaily.com continues to be told that first-year general manager Nick Caserio has no intention of trading Watson, even as free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft inches closer. Watson agreed to terms on a four-year, $156 million contract extension that would keep him in Houston until 2025 last September.

Watson's frustrations with the organization date far back before the current offseason. After the firing of head coach and GM Bill O'Brien, McNair and executive Jack Easterby stated that their franchise's quarterback's opinion would be taken into consideration for the next hirings.

Both Caserio and head coach David Culley were not on Watson's radar the candidates for their respective positions.

For Watson, that could have been the tipping point.. Unfortunately, it now is on Caserio and Culley to fix the quarterback conundrum while also fixing the roster.

Watson set the franchise record in passing touchdowns last season with 33 scores. He also led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 and finished with a career-best 70.2% completion rating. The Texans still managed to finish 4-12 on the season.

Loyalty clearly is a trait Watson admires in those close to his camp. If that trust is broken, there could be no turning back.

For the Texans, here's hoping they can remain true to their plan of building a contender around Watson. ... That is, if Watson isn't move this offseason.

