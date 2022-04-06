Skip to main content

LSU's Derek Stingley Shines At Pro Day; Texans Draft Target At No. 13?

Following a stellar outing at LSU's Pro Day, Derek Stingley Jr. could be a prospect in play for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- There might not be a more polarizing player in the 2022 NFL Draft than LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The Houston Texans certainly should be re-evaluating their stance on him following Wednesday's Pro Day numbers. 

Stingley had been the subject of a draft-day tumble due to the multiple injuries sustained at LSU over the past two seasons. That, however, might not matter to teams following his numbers inside the Tigers complexStingley registered an impressive 4.37 seconds on his first 40 attempt. 

On the second attempt, he posted a slower but-still-promising 4.44 time. Both numbers now place him inside the top 15 times among corners at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. 

USATSI_16786005

Derek Stingley Jr. 

USATSI_15917416

Derek Stingley Jr. 

“I say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout,” Stingley told NFL Network following his workout. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. There’s nothing that’s changed over the past couple of years. There’s nothing that’s changed since I was a little kid.”

Stingley also reportedly posted a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. The number would would have placed him fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine, capping a much-needed strong outing for the former All-American defensive back. 

Considered by multiple scouts as the top cornerback entering 2021, Stingley's final year in Baton Rouge was cut short due to injuries. He would undergo surgery to fix a torn ligament in his left foot in late September, thus limiting him to three games. 

The Texans were among those in attendance to see the former Bayou Bengal workout for the first time in over six months. Houston's secondary has been one of its weakest unit over the past several seasons, so adding a cornerback such as Stingley could be in play at No. 13 or in a trade back from the No. 3 spot. 

Last season, the Texans finished 23rd in pass defense, allowing an average of 242.2 yards per game. Houston re-signed starter Desmond King to a two-year deal, but also released Terrance Mitchell at the start of free agency. 

The Texans are doing their homework on cornerbacks, having already met with Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner both at his pro day and in Houston for an in-house visit.

Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. 

NFL

Derek Stingley Jr. 

USATSI_13762897

Derek Stingley Jr. 

Stingley's production when healthy, along with pro day numbers, should solidify him as a top-15 player. A scout told TexansDaily.com this week that with a strong showcase Wednesday, Stingley shouldn't make it past the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14. 

The Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings all have needs at cornerback. If Houston were to pass on Stingley at No. 3, the Jets (No. 4 and No. 10), Giants (No. 5 and No. 7), Falcons (No. 8), Commanders (No. 11) and Vikings (No. 12) all would have a shot to select him before the Texans are back on the clock at No. 13. 

Gardner very well could be the first cornerback selected. Stingley's strong outing should make him the second, and perhaps even a future Texan, if he lasts to Houston's second pick. 

