Mack Brown: Texans are going to be "excited" about Charlie Heck

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- In day three of the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans traded up to land North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck in the 2020 NFL Draft in the 4th round. The Texans feel that Heck is "pretty much a tackle" for the offense moving forward. 

Heck spent four seasons at North Carolina becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore at right tackle. His final season, Heck moved to left tackle under a new coaching staff led by Mack Brown.

Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown coached Heck in his final season in Chapel Hill. Brown lauded Heck's toughness playing with a broken finger he suffered in the third play of the first series of the season against Wake Forest. 

The Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown went In the Loop with Sports Radio 610's Landry Locker and John Lopez to discuss Heck with the radio duo. 

"Coach O'Brien knows what he's doing," Brown said of the Texans drafting Heck. "Charlie Heck is smart. He's got great length with his arms. He can play any of the positions up front."

Brown arrived to coach the Tar Heels before the 2019 season, and with the transition between coaching staffs, leadership was needed. Heck was one of the seniors in the program that helped usher in the Brown era, and the head coach was grateful for Heck buying in early to his coaching. 

"It was very important because you need guys who are going to buy-in," Brown said of Heck buying into the new staff. "He is a football guy. He was raised that way. His older brother (Jon) played offensive tackle for us before Charlie came in, and Charlie was a thin tight end in high school."

Checking in at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, Heck at only 23 years old, Brown feels that his former offensive lineman has plenty left to accomplish in the NFL with the Texans. 

"He's grown into this huge body," Brown continued. "That's why I think there's so much upside for him as an offensive lineman."

When asked to give a scouting report on Heck, Brown obliged and gave his thoughts on the Texans' newest offensive lineman. 

"He's so tall," Brown started. "He can even get more girth. He can get bigger and stronger because he just played left tackle for us the one year. But he's really athletic. He can run, he can make things happen. He's got great feet as a pass protector and with the long arms. He's, he's what you would draw up for a left tackle." 

Brown added, "I think Houston's going be really excited about him moving forward."

Heck figures into the Texans offensive line plan at tackle behind starters Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard and push for the swing tackle position against Roderick Johnson. 

