Madden 23 Ratings: Texans Offensive Playmakers Underappreciated?

EA's Madden 23 ratings for the NFL's wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends are now in, and the Houston Texans are notorious for their absence at the top.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (87) was the only Texans playmaker to receive an overall rating of over 80 after he recorded his sixth 1,000+ yard season in eight years. This puts him behind 17 other receivers ranked 88 or over and leaps and bounds ahead of his fellow receivers in Houston with Phillip Dorsett coming in second with a 74 rating, Chris Conley and rookie John Metchie III with 73, and Nico Collins with 72.

Cooks and Jalen Camp lead the playmakers in speed with 93 ratings, while Camp, Metchie, and running back Marlon Mack all win out in the acceleration category with 92.

Cooks also owns bragging rights by leading the playmakers in agility, awareness, and catching ratings.

Here are all of Houston's wide receiver ratings:

Brandin Cooks, 87

Phillip Dorsett, 74

Chris Conley, 73

John Metchie III, 73

Nico Collins, 72

Chris Moore, 70

Chad Beebe, 69

Davion Davis, 65

Jalen Camp, 63

Moving to running back, unsurprisingly, the Texans again don't feature highly here with former Indianapolis Colt Mack leading the charge with a 75 overall rating.

Rookie Dameon Pierce and Rex Burkhead both clock in at 72, with the former garnering the Texans' highest strength and carrying rating among playmakers.

Here are all of Houston's running back ratings:

Marlon Mack, 75

Dameon Pierce, 72

Rex Burkhead, 72

Royce Freeman, 69

Dare Ogunbowale, 66

Darius Anderson, 65

A largely young group, tight end also isn't yet bulging with high ratings for the Texans with sophomore Brevin Jordan leading the group at 70, followed by Pharaoh Brown who recently said he's aiming for an All-Pro season - although the folks over at EA may need some convincing given Brown's 66 rating.

Here are all of Houston's tight end ratings:

Brevin Jordan, 70

Pharaoh Brown, 66

Darrell Daniels, 64

Teagan Quitoriano, 63

Antony Auclair, 62