View on duke Ejiofor and how will he contribute to this team, if he makes it. -@prohater2020

First, it is hard not seeing any scenario besides injury where Duke Ejiofor is not on this team. Only entering his third season with the team, Ejiofor has always been considered a well-developed pass rusher despite his youth. The Texans are in no position to run off pass rushers, and Ejiofor can help this defense when given the opportunity.

Health is the big key after tearing his achilles during the off-season last year and injuring his shoulder during his rookie campaign. A closer look at the Texans Ejiofor with Ross Blacklock, Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, and Johnathan Greenard is a solid youth nucleus of defenders to get to the quarterback.

Also, note that defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver brought up Ejiofor's names when discussing the Texans' pass rush heading into the coming season. Read more here

Logan Ryan, yay or nay!!??? - @mikemata

Nay.

Ryan's play has slipped since his New England days, and in 2019 he gave up 68.7% completion rate and over 1,098 yards through the air and a career-high 7 touchdowns. He did notch five interceptions which were the most since his rookie season, but teams are not afraid of him in coverage.

One glaring stat that Ryan gave up with a career-high 472 yards after the catch. His highest of his career to that point came in 2017 at 261 yards.

The Texans want to invest playing time in players they have on their roster in Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, and Lonnie Johnson Jr. The former Titans cornerback is not a definite upgrade over any of the Texans' current options.

What will have to happen for DW4 not to sign an extension with the team? -@just4giggless

I have seen this theme from many, wanting a doomsday scenario of Deshaun Watson and the Texans not coming to a contract agreement. We know the Texans and Watson have started discussions on a contract extension, and it is only a matter of time when the deal is complete.

BUT for this question alone.

If the deal fell apart, it does not mean much for Watson because the Texans have full control of the situation. Watson is only entering year four of his rookie deal, meaning there is still one more year left on his rookie contract. Also, if the Texans chose the route of franchise tagging Watson after his rookie deal expired, they could do it up to three times.

The new CBA makes it tough for players to hold out, which results in fines, so the teams have plenty of control of getting players back if they are under contract.

The Texans want Watson for the long-term and do not want to franchise tag him. The moves the Texans have made are about helping Watson and building an offense that fit "his" skill set.

Does (Ross) Blacklock start DT week one, or do they start someone else? -@Sdidriller12

That depends on a couple of factors.

a) the type of personnel the offense comes out in. b) how training camp plays out in terms of health.

The Texans want Ross Blacklock to be their defensive tackle of the future, and it might take a few games for his snaps to increase. A lot will fall on Blacklock and learn how much he can translate to the field during training camp.

2nd/3rd year players, who might break out? -@overahaul89

I will give one from both sides of the football.

On defense, Charles Omenihu seems to be a solid option due to the Texans' need for the pass rush and a possible increase of snaps coming for him. He showed well last season when given a chance to rush the passer, but he has to improve his run defense if he wants to be a three-down player.

And for the offense, Jordan Akins is in a prime spot to continue what he built last season with Deshaun Watson. Akins ended up carving out a nice role for himself as the tight end in the offenses 11 personnel sets. With speed now at all three wide receiver spots, it will give Akins a chance to win one-on-one versus a safety or linebacker. Add in his has the versatility to play H-Back, Akins is a reliable target for Watson.

Since we're talking about the Rex Ryan style defense, can you point out what that is known for? -@Pietzsa

The Texans have already been running what the "Rex Ryan" defense is based around, using a 4-3 Under look. The Texans have been using this "under look" for nearly four seasons under Romeo Crennel.

It is not a true 3-4 of a 4-3. Here is a closer look at what the under looks like.

Texans 4-3 Under defense

MIKE- linebacker to the strong side (to the strength of the formation)

WILL- linebacker to the weak side (away from the strength of the formation)

SAM- linebacker to the strong side on line of scrimmage

JACK- linebacker to the open side

5T- strong side defensive end, outside shade of offensive tackle

2iT- the inside shade of strong side offensive guard. On the inside "eye".

3T- the outside shade of weak-side offensive guard.

Let me say this. It is hard to see Bill O'Brien go away from their base fundamentals as a defense. They sprinkled in more man coverage looks last season, but they have to be careful not to flip the entire terminology and scheme in one season. This defense has a base foundation under Romeo Crennel since 2014 and has been using that even when Mike Vrabel took over the defense in 2017.

Weaver will be given the controls to have his spin on it, and when you talk about Rex Ryan's influence. Maybe more blitzes or not allowing the quarterbacks to get a good read on them during pre-snap looks to hide their potential calls.

Now it is up to Weaver to get his vision to his players on what the defense should be able to accomplish.

Who is this season more important for (Gareon) Conly of Lonnie Johnson, Jr.? -@keyfro

It has to be Gareon Conley based on the fact the Texans did not pick up his fifth-year option. Conley is playing for a new deal from either the Texans or the market when free agency arrives.

Also, let us add that the Texans like Conley. The Texans know they have financial obligations coming up with Deshaun Watson, Zach Cunningham, and Will Fuller V or Kenny Stills.

What's happening with Jernigan? Didn't see his number for the Texans, is it complete official yet that he's joining us? -@broza200

Timmy Jernigan is in the same boat as Bradley Roby. They have to complete physicals. When free agency opened, there was an understanding between teams and agents that physical exams were going to be hard to come by due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some players have been able to get them while others have not. Deals were agreed with the understanding that physicals were going to come last and were not going to be deal-breakers.

It is just a matter of time before Jernigan and Roby finish the final hurdles when facilities open back up.

Who may surprise the most out of the newly retooled defense? Anyone primed to success more than some? -@trevtron

With the way, the defense is shaping up and new faces, at this moment, Eric Murray is in position to get plenty of snaps in the defense. The Texans appear content with Justin Reid and Murray as their starters with Michael Thomas, Jaylen Watkins, and A.J. Moore as the remaining safety group.

Murray is in prime position to see plenty of snaps on the field and show, right or wrong, why the Texans opened their checkbook for him to open free agency.

Who should we target to play safety alongside Justin Reid? -@nobodyfrcares

Right now, I think the Texans stand pat. They just added Michael Thomas and moved on from Tashaun Gipson, Jr. It is clear they are not interested in adding a box safety; they want players who can roam and cover. The Texans appear content with their safety group with Justin Reid and Eric Murray as their top two safeties.

