NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Major Change In Lawsuits Against Texans QB Watson

All 22 lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will now be consolidated into one court.
Author:
Publish date:

The sexual assault and inappropriate behavior lawsuit saga for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues as all 22 sexual assault cases that have been levied against him will be consolidated into one court, according to the Houston Chronicle.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson Trade Value For Texans Has 'Cratered

Through the consolidation process, all of the lawsuits filed against Watson will now be heard by just one judge in the 113th District Court for pre-trial matters, rather than the potential for lawsuits to be heard by multiple judges in multiple locations. 

This is the latest development in the journey that has seen nearly two dozen women, all represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, levy lawsuits against Watson for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. On Friday, another woman filed a lawsuit while one of the original 22 dropped her case against the quarterback. 

On April 9, two judges ruled that most of the women who filed a lawsuit against Watson would need to reveal their identities if they wished for the lawsuits to progress. Buzbee will now have to attach their names to the lawsuits.

Some have feared that releasing the names of the victims could cause public backlash against them, which some of them have already experienced on social media

READ MORE: Amid Uncertainty, Should Texans Draft A QB?

The consolidation of the cases, coupled with the revealing of identities, could lead to quicker settlements for all parties involved, and will also allow for a more expeditious process for those who elect not to settle. 

This also comes on the heels of both the NFL and the Houston Police Department each running their own investigation into the matter. 

Continue to follow TexansDaily.com for all of the most up-to-date coverage of the Watson situation.

B8E68AF4-21B9-446A-A475-1D1098051937
News

Major Change In Lawsuits Against Texans QB Watson

Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Trade Value For Texans Has 'Cratered'

USATSI_15498072
News

Amid Uncertainty, Should Texans Draft A QB?

USATSI_11645537
News

Texans Bolster Blocking With Former Packers OL: NFL Free Agency Tracker

GettyImages-1185128783
News

Breaking Down Brugler's Mock: Texans Find Fuller's Replacement

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win
News

Twenty and Counting: Women Reveal Identities in Civil Lawsuit Against Texans' QB Watson

NFL
News

Former Texans No.1 Pick Clowney Joins AFC Contender

watson ro
News

Case Closed? One Lawsuit Against Texans QB Watson Dropped