Major Change In Lawsuits Against Texans QB Watson

All 22 lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will now be consolidated into one court.

The sexual assault and inappropriate behavior lawsuit saga for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues as all 22 sexual assault cases that have been levied against him will be consolidated into one court, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Through the consolidation process, all of the lawsuits filed against Watson will now be heard by just one judge in the 113th District Court for pre-trial matters, rather than the potential for lawsuits to be heard by multiple judges in multiple locations.

This is the latest development in the journey that has seen nearly two dozen women, all represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, levy lawsuits against Watson for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. On Friday, another woman filed a lawsuit while one of the original 22 dropped her case against the quarterback.

On April 9, two judges ruled that most of the women who filed a lawsuit against Watson would need to reveal their identities if they wished for the lawsuits to progress. Buzbee will now have to attach their names to the lawsuits.

Some have feared that releasing the names of the victims could cause public backlash against them, which some of them have already experienced on social media.

The consolidation of the cases, coupled with the revealing of identities, could lead to quicker settlements for all parties involved, and will also allow for a more expeditious process for those who elect not to settle.

This also comes on the heels of both the NFL and the Houston Police Department each running their own investigation into the matter.

