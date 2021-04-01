Ingram Confident Texans Will 'Rally' Behind Culley

Running back Mark Ingram spoke to the media on Wednesday in his first press conference since signing for the Houston Texans. The former Pro Bowler spoke, amongst other topics, on his admiration and belief in first-year head coach David Culley, after they worked together in Baltimore.

"Obviously coach Culley, I was with him for two years in Baltimore," said Ingram when asked about his decision to join the Texans.

"It made it an easy transition, an easy decision for me cause I know what he's about, I know the type of man he is and he was very encouraging and a positive influence to me my two years in Baltimore, so just to be able to go and play for him and help him out here in Houston was a great opportunity and something I'm excited about."

The charismatic running back signed for the Texans on a one-year deal worth $3 million, reuniting with Culley who was his assistant head coach and passing game coordinator with the Ravens during both of his seasons in Baltimore.

And it's clear that the veteran coach left his mark in Ingram, with the running back "excited" that Culley has finally been given an opportunity to show his metal as a head coach.

"I was excited for him," said Ingram. "I know he's been coaching a long time, many many years in the league (and) college, he's done the coaching thing for many years and he's just a great guy. He's a great human being. I think he genuinely cares about his players. He genuinely cares about his staff. He genuinely cares about the people around him. He's just a good person all around. He's encouraging, he's down to earth, but he's also going to hold you accountable. He wants to win, he wants to be a winner, he's going to demand perfection (and) that you perform at the highest level."

Ingram wasn't hesitant to show his confidence in Culley, going on to discuss exactly why he feels that the long-time NFL assistant will be able to get the most out of his players.

"I think he's going to do a great job and I think guys are going to rally behind him, are going to support him, and will want to play their best football for him cause that's the type of guy he is," said Ingram.

"He's going to be a coach's player, a guy who is real, and supports his players, and supports his team, and when you have a guy like that who encourages you and supports you like that you want to go hard for him. So I think most of the guys will see that and kind of have that response to him."

If Ingram is accurate, Culley's style is a complete U-turn from that of his predecessor Bill O'Brien, who had been nicknamed 'Teapot' during his time in New England for his infamous temper.

Regardless, Ingram not only brings prowess to this Texans offense but experience with his new head coach - and a firm backing of Culley, which will likely rub off on his teammates.

