Leaving On Good Terms? Ingram Details Trade Talks With Texans

Mark Ingram has revealed the discussions he had with Nick Caserio and David Culley prior to his trade from the Houston Texans.

The dust has settled and the trade is official, running back Mark Ingram is no longer a Houston Texan.

To the dismay of many fans, the Texans' leading rusher has been traded to the New Orleans Saints for a conditional seventh-round pick.

However, it doesn't appear that Ingram was on the trade block. In fact, had the team inquiring not been Ingram's former home for eight seasons, they may not have even answered the call...

"They said the Saints called and they inquired about me and that they want me and they said that if it was any other team this wouldn't even be a discussion, but out of respect for me and what I've done throughout my career and just how I started here that they wanted to give me the option to make a decision and just let me sleep on it," Ingram said in his introductory press conference on Friday.

"I went in and I was like, I told them I was like 'coach (David) Culley, Nick (Caserio) I appreciate you guys for giving me a chance, giving me an opportunity to play ball and believing in me,' and I don't take that for granted. They gave me a chance, they believed in me, but to be able to have the opportunity to go back home where I started and be able to help them fight for a championship is almost something that I couldn't pass up. I'm thankful for them for being honest and transparent and believing in me and I'm also thankful for the Saints (for) wanting to come get me and bring me back home so it was just good news and I'm happy to be back home"

While the mood on social media amongst Texans fans has been particularly downbeat regarding this move due to Ingram's unrivaled energy and consistent rushing presence, his comments shed entirely new light on the move.

They show a high level of respect for Ingram and all he accomplished both during his long stint in New Orleans, and since joining the Texans. Giving him that option was the right move from both a personal standpoint and a competitive one.

This allows him to go back to the team he's called home for the majority of his career - something he said he'd imagine "maybe one day" he'd be able to do - it allows him to compete for a Super Bowl ring, and it gives him more job security given that the Saints have since extended his contract.

Also, this is an understandable move from Caserio given that this Texans team appears to have their eyes firmly set on gathering picks to rebuild starting with next year's NFL Draft.

Yes, this move remains hard to swallow given that Ingram was arguably the beating heart of this mismatched locker room, but they did him right by giving him the option.

But in the meantime, for the Texans, it's time to focus on this week and preparing this slightly new-look offense for the LA Rams.