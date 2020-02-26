Maryland's Anthony McFarland to Interview with the Texans at the Combine

According to Mark Lane, The Texans Wire, the Houston Texans have a formal interview set for Wednesday with Maryland running back Anthony McFarland at the NFL Combine.

McFarland will be one of the forty-five allotted interviews allowed at the NFL Combine.

Leaving Maryland third in school history averaging 6.7 yards per carry, and ninth with six 100-yard career rushing games.

In 2019, McFarland rushed for 614 yards and eight rushing touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

In two seasons for the Terrapins, McFarland rushed for 1636 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns while averaging 74.4 yards a game. 2018 was the best season for McFarland despite not starting a single contest. He rushed for 1,022 yards while averaging 8.2 yards a carry and 92.9 yards a game.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here