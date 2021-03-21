Masseuse Excuse: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Will Cite COVID - Report

The Texans continue to seem unwilling to grant Watson his request of a trade ... and other NFL teams wishing to trade for the 25-year-old star seem undeterred by the charges.

The serious matter of COVID is about to intersect with the serious matter of sexual assault charges being leveled at Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to TMZ.com, the plan for attorney Rusty Hardin to explain Watson's use of social media to find various massage therapists is to note that the QB's usual therapist was unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. Per the TMZ report, Watson used “various friends, teammates and associates” for recommendations.

Watson is currently facing an assortment of lawsuits that make an assortment of claims, including forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him. Attorney Tony Buzbee says he represents at least 12 women who have made related claims.

Watson has used social media to express his innocence.

And the reported plan to use social media as an explanation? That itself isn't a denial of wrongdoing, but rather an attempt to clarify why Watson was in on-line search of therapists.

NFL special counsel Lisa Friel is conducting an investigation on behalf of the league into whether Watson has violated the league's personal conduct policy. Regardless of the result of the civil suit, or even involvement by law enforcement officials, the NFL could punish Watson on its own.

The court of public opinion could also be in play here, though the Texans continue to seem unwilling to grant Watson his request of a trade ... and other NFL teams wishing to trade for the 25-year-old star seem undeterred by the charges.