The average length of an NFL career is 3.3 years. Playing into your 30's is lucky, late 30's is rare at best, but 41? Well, according to Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus, that makes you "prehistoric," or at least that's the case when discussing 41-year old quarterback Josh McCown.

"When I was coming out in ‘02 and the franchise was just starting up and drafted David (Carr)," said McCown. "There was a part of me that was just like, and it was kind of a foregone conclusion that David was going to get drafted, but there was a part of me that played down the road at Sam Houston, I was just like hoping maybe something worked out where I ended up here. So, a little bit surreal in that regard."

Born in Jacksonville, Texas, McCown attended Sam Houston State University, just an hour and a half down the road from NRG Stadium. Drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals, McCown has become the very definition of a 'journeyman.'

Houston becomes his 12th NFL team in 18 seasons, having played in 102 games and thrown for an astounding 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns to date.

Picked up by coach Romeo Crennel and interim general manager Jack Easterby from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, McCown was not only keen to get back to Texas but also return to the locker room.

"I was at a point where going to Philly and being that far away from my family just wasn’t for me on the table anymore," said McCown. "When these guys called and the opportunity to actually be in a building and be around the guys, that’s what I’m here for."

Thanks to the third-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and A.J. McCarron, the Texans' QB room gains experience and knowledge. And the veteran is clearly aware that his presence in Houston is as much about his football; brain as his physical ability.

"In any way I can serve and help a young quarterback like Deshaun continue to do what he’s doing, that’s the icing on the cake," said McCown. "I still have that desire and enjoy playing, don’t get me wrong. In the situation that I’m in, just to compete and be a part of something that competes at the highest level, that’s what it’s about."

Always the team player, McCown can be a valuable asset not only to 25-year old Watson but also to first-year play-caller Tim Kelly, who has yet to find his rhythm consistently this season.

"Whatever I can do to help and that’s what I told him (Watson),'' said McCown. "Coach Kelly, those guys have him playing at a high level. He’s playing lights-out right now and really good football, and the kind of football you want to be playing this time of year. For me, it’s just learning the system and then trying to add value wherever they see fit. Wherever they need me."

Where the Texans need him right now is right by Watson's side through the good and the bad. This season has not gone to plan from Houston's point of view; 2-6 and with an interim head coach in charge is not where the reigning AFC South champions will have seen themselves at this point, but this is the harsh reality.

In trying times like these, the value of McCown is his cool and experienced head from which to bounce different ideas off of. Someone with a wealth of knowledge of different systems, and a clear connection with and love for his home state, representing a franchise that has been in the league as long as he has.

"I go back to pre-draft and everything that went on with bringing in (Tony) Boselli, like I followed it closely because it was another team in Texas," said McCown. "The desire to come here was strong. Things just work out funny, but to be here 19, almost 20 years later is crazy."

Two decades after leaving Texas, McCown returns with the Texans as they prepare for a Week 10 matchup with one of his former teams. The Cleveland Browns will host McCown and the Texans on Sunday at noon CT ... and McCown will be "home.''