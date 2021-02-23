McNair Family, Texans Donate $500K To Winter Storm Relief

Following the winter storms that ravaged the state of Texas last week, the McNair family is set to donate $500,000 to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund

In response to the devastating winter storms in the Houston area, Texans owner Janice McNair announced a $500,000 donation to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund on Tuesday morning.

"We are happy to lend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors during challenging times like these," said Texans Chair Janice S. McNair. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo for their leadership of the relief fund and including us in the recovery efforts. This city is full of strong and resilient people who will benefit greatly from these funds."

The donation will primarily be allocated to help local charities aimed at assisting families still suffering from issues due to the damage from the storm, including assistance with damaged plumbing, home repairs, temporary housing, and much more.

"We consider everyone who lives and works in Harris County to be part of the Texans family. As such, we are delighted to offer our support to the effort," said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. "Houstonians continue to show time and again that when we act as one team, with a united mission, we can accomplish anything. Helping our neighbors get back on their feet after this unprecedented winter storm is no exception."

In addition to the donation, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also named Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund Advisory Board, where he will help the committee to oversee and administer the distribution of all donated funds.

