McNair Shares ‘Vision' Of Next Texans Coach

Houston Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair reveals what he is looking for in their next head coach, and the importance of their collective 'vision.'

To say the last few weeks for the Houston Texans had been challenging would be an understatement. But, like it or not the general manager is now in place with Nick Caserio signing a six-year contract.

Now the focus - not counting the Deshaun Drama - is on hiring the next head coach, and speaking with Marc Vandermeer in an exclusive for the houstontexans.com, owner Cal McNair revealed his vision there.

"This guy is different, this guy is different from Nick," said McNair.

"I don't know if you can tell, but Nick's a little more introverted ... and I'm a little bit introverted, he said. “But the head coach will not be. The head coach will be the one that will be really communicating our message, communicating our vision, and that's the person our fans will see the most, and so they'll gravitate towards him."

McNair and the Texans have come under heated criticism for some time now after the Bill O'Brien “New England Patriots 2.0” attempt backfired.

The heat has intensified in recent weeks.

This is partly due to the situation with Jack Easterby and the power he has in this franchise ... and partly due to the emerging storylines surrounding the hiring of Caserio and how this has fractured their relationship with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Despite this, McNair continued to defiantly emphasize the 'vision' that he and those around him have for this team, and how the next coach will be integral to the success of it.

"He’ll be constantly explaining to the team and explaining that vision and communicating those things’” McNair said the the next coach, “and he'll be the leader of our group, the leader of men.

“Hopefully, he'll give a speech and they'll wanna run through the brick wall for him, which is what we all want," said McNair.

"And so, that's the type of a coach, and that's a different guy than the GM guy as far as personality and traits you're looking for ... at the same time you're looking for the same characteristics as far as alignment about what you want, you wanna be committed, collaborative, cooperative, committed to doing the right thing, committed to winning.

“At the end of the day we know we've got to win and we'll be right back to doing that."

Given the 4-12 season just passed, a return to winning would surely be a welcome change for fans regardless of what 'vision' is required to achieve it.

Nonetheless, despite the endless rumors and reports emerging of issues within the building from players to front-office members as to recent events, according to McNair: "It's playing out just according to plan."

"You've got your new GM in place .... (We’ll) use his expertise, and we'll gather up and circle up and reinvigorate that search here in the next few days."

It's hard to imagine much within the last 12 months has gone to plan. But that can change. Caserio and the next coach, however. will have to do an excellent job selling the 'vision' to people at NRG Stadium and beyond.