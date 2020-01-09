State of The Texans
Mike Adams Respects Bill O'Brien Finding Him a Role With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The play of safety Mike Adams in the Wild Card game for the Houston Texans came at the right time. With injuries to Jahleel Addae, who left the game with a knee injury, Adams arrived in the game to make impact plays to help the defense when they needed it the most.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien sought out Adams for his transition in the secondary, especially for one that was going through a transition with plenty of new faces.

Adams, a veteran presence, was waiting for his opportunity to sign through the start of the regular season, and the Texans ended up being the best match for what he was looking for in his career.

38-years old and in his 16th season in the NFL, Adams wanted to make sure the Texans were the right spot for him.

"Just from the standpoint, I was on the verge of knowing am I going to play this year or am I not going to play," Adams explained. "And it was like I want to win a Super Bowl. That's my goal to win the Super Bowl, and I sat down with OB, and we had a straightforward conversation of what I would look like playing."

Sitting down with O'Brien, Adams found a new respect for his soon to be new head coach.

"I told him," Adams explained.

'Hey, just communicate with me," Adams said of what he told O'Brien. "Let's be honest, and let's go forward,' and he told me, some games I might be down some games I might be up, and I respected that. Because he let me know straight forward, what my role was on a team."

As Adams said, his role for the Texans was "to mentor young guys and come in and play as needed." That is what has happened since being in a Texans uniform.

With playing only 68 defensive snaps since arriving at the Houston Texans in week five, Adams was called to duty in the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills playing 55 defensive plays in their crucial win to move to the Divisional Round.

Adams remembers a key point in his meeting with O'Brien that came true just this past weekend against the Bills.

"He told me he said, You going to come in a playoff game. You are going to make a big play, and I see it happening," Adams said with a smile. "You know last week I just popped in, and I got a TFL (tackle for loss) to spark a little bit up, and he called it, and you know that's what I respect about him. He told me he kept it real with me."

Adams had four tackles, a forced fumble and a key tackle for loss late in the game for the defense in the Wild Card game. Adams was the second player in franchise history to record a tackle for loss and forced fumble in the same game, joining Brooks Reed, who accomplished it in 2011.

