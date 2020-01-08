Mike Adams Veteran Presence Helped the Texans When They Needed It The Most

Houston, Texas- With playing only 68 defensive snaps since arriving at the Houston Texans in week five. Veteran safety Mike Adams was called to duty in the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills playing 55 defensive plays in their crucial win to move to the Divisional Round.

During the regular season, Adams was inactive for four games while not playing in two others despite being active. Now in the most critical game of the season, Adams experience to step in for a safety group that lost Jahleel Addae and Tashaun Gipson to injuries.

His value and experience came at the right time.

"Very valuable," O'Brien said of Adams on the Texans roster.

"He's just a really good guy," O'Brien explained. "Good pro, he's been around a long time. Studies well, prepares well. He's been really good in that room."

The 38-year old Adams had four tackles, a forced fumble and a key tackle for loss late in the game for the defense in the Wild Card game. Adams was the second player in franchise history to record a tackle for loss and forced fumble in the same game, joining Brooks Reed, who accomplished it in 2011.

"He's been a guy that last week, played more than he played in the past, and made a couple of plays," O'Brien said of Adams' performance in the Wild Card game. "Again, the tackle made on the, on the screen pass down the sideline using the sideline properly. That could have been a touchdown. And then the tackle he made in the backfield on a blitz. He's done some good things."

His presence in the locker room has been felt being as a veteran presence and taking care of his fellow secondary players. Adams is quick to reward the defense with bottles of Hennessey engraved with their name and game after forcing a turnover.

That has helped galvanize the team to continue to work hard and respect each other even more.

"I mean, anytime you have a guy on your team or multiple guys on your team," O'Brien said of Adams. "That has played like ten plus years in the league. I mean, they're really guys that you want to point to the younger player and say look at this guy. Here's a guy who's lasted a long time."

O'Brien continued on Adams, "This is a good guy to ask about how he lasted that long you know relative to do what's best for the team — taking care of his body, just having a good team attitude his whole career. We were very happy to be able to pick him up and get him here."

