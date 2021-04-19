'Misleading, Fraudulent, Slanderous': Texans QB Deshaun Watson Lawyer Fires Back

HOUSTON -- As of this month, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Now, his legal team is filing its own claim.

On Monday, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, filed an answer to the lawsuits against the quarterback, stating they have found false information in the accusations facing his client.

"In the few days since Mr. Watson has learned the identity of his accusers, his legal team has already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate," Watson's legal team wrote in a statement.

Watson and Hardin both have denied the allegations since the first lawsuit was filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee on March 16.

READ MORE: Amid Uncertainty, Should Texans Draft A QB?

Since the original case was filed against Watson, 23 total lawsuits were filed stating that Watson used inappropriate behavior during massage sessions in 2020 and 2021 in Texas, California, Georgia and Arizona. One lawsuit was dropped earlier this month after Hardin requested the names of all women looking to press charges against him.

The document filed by Hardin's staff claim about the charges claim, "These range from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous. Importantly, only two of the twenty-two lawsuits allege that Mr. Watson forced any type of sexual activity -- an allegation Mr. Watson again vehemently denies."

READ MORE: Texans Potential NFL Draft Trade Scenarios - A Patriots Swap?

It also states in the document that several women have lied about their status with Watson following initial contact. Per Hardin's report, seven plaintiffs agreed to work with the quarterback again following the incident and three plaintiffs "lied" about the number of sessions they worked with him on.

Another five, Hardin's side claims, have reportedly told others they have wanted to get money out of the situation while five more have "scrubbed" or deleted their social media accounts following the allegations.

Buzbee has yet to comment on the situation as of this time.

Early this month, Ashley Solis became the first of two women to publicly identify themselves as survivors of Watson's actions. Since her testimony, Buzbee has stated that she has received backlash on social media.

Texans GM Nick Caserio stated last week that the team will be "respectful of the legal process" and not comment further on Watson's status with the franchise moving forward.

"I don't have anything to add other than it's a legal process. We're respectful of the legal process and where that is. So we're focused on today," Caserio told reporters last Friday on Zoom. "We're focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft, so that's where our focus is."

Last month, the NFL has launched an investigation on Watson under its personal conduct policy.

TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date with all things surrounding Watson and the proceedings moving forward.

CONTINUE READING: Could NFL Draft Give Texans This New No. 1 CB?