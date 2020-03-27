Mock Draft Analysis: Does Neville Gallimore fit with the Texans upfront?

The NFL Draft is closing in, and it will go on as planned for all teams, including the Houston Texans. Now owning two selections in the second round with their first selection taking place at #40 overall, the Texans have an opportunity to find talent to help out their roster in a hurry.

SI.com's Andy Benoit discussed the AFC South's team needs and focused on a wide receiver, defensive line, and a pass rusher as the Texans top needs heading into the NFL Draft.

Just this week, on State of the Texans, we noted on Monday that the teams need after the start of free agency as wide receiver, defensive line, edge, and running back.

Benoit pointed to a cluster of players that could fit the needs of the Texans in their first three picks.

It's a strong interior D-line class (as it seems to be every year), and there's a good chance someone like Missouri's Jordan Elliott, who could likely help fill the void left by Reader, will be on the board at 40. They'd also likely consider developmental guys Justin Madubuike of Texas A & M and Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma, though they are more one-gap penetrators. If they're looking for immediate help at receiver, USC's Michael Pittman Jr. and Minnesota's Tyler Johnson both have contested-catch ability. For help off the edge on Day 2, they can roll the dice on a high-ceiling prospect with durability concerns, like Alabama's Terrell Lewis or Notre Dame's Julian Okwara. Syracuse's Alton Robinson and Florida's Jonathan Greenard could also provide good value on the second day.

Analysis

One of the most significant issues with Jordan Elliott, Justin Madubuike, and Neville Gallimore is their size as players. All three weigh in the 300 lbs. range, and if those three are to replace the departed D.J. Reader, they will need more massive players, in the 325 lbs.-plus departments) to man in the interior to stop the run. The Texans have shown over the years that their interior defensive lineman will be bigger-bodied players that are hard to move at the point of attack.

Unless the Texans change their thinking on a defensive lineman and what they look for in body types, players like Elliott, Madubuike, and Gallimore could be pushed down their board due to what they want from their interior players.

The best thing about the wide receiver class is that the 2020 draft class appears to have a solid crop of draft-eligible players that can help day one. It will depend on exactly what the Texans are looking for their position group and with the exit of DeAndre Hopkins, a safe bet would be an outside wide receiver.

As for edge help, it is no secret that the Texans need at least one player from the draft from their top three selections from that position group. Finding pass rush is vital for the Texans to improve their defense Terrell Lewis, Julian Okwara, Alton Robinson, and Jonathan Greenard. The Texans have to find a way to come out with a pass rusher that can help immediately in 2020 and continue to refine his game over the coming years.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here