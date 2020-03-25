Mock Draft Analysis: Is Jalen Reagor the answer for the Texans?

The NFL Draft is closing in despite the COVID-19 pandemic currently taking place across the world. The draft is still planned accordingly despite NFL general managers pushing for the event to be pushed back. The NFL is moving forward with the draft, which means teams will have to find ways to continue to evaluate prospects to prepare for the draft.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports released a three-round mock draft with the updated picks after the trade with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans currently have three picks in the first three rounds at 40th, 57th, and 90th overall.

Wilson made the selections for the Texans, and we took a look at each pick to see if they made sense of the Texans.

Three Round Mock Draft for the Texans (3.25.2020)

Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)

Jalen Reagor - TCU, Wide Receiver

Analysis of Pick: The former Horned Frog wide receiver in an explosive player and has NFL bloodlines with his father, Montae, playing in the league. Reagor led TCU with 43 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns averaging 14.2 yards a catch. He also returned punts and kicks in 2019.

His best season came in 2018 when he put up 72 receptions for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

With the Texans looking for help on the outside with the exit of Hopkins, Reagor could be the development wide receiver the look to with Kenny Stills and Will Fuller taking the bulk of the snaps in 2019.

Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)

Cam Akers, Florida State, Running Back

Analysis of Pick: Cam Akers would have made plenty of sense if David Johnson was not part of the deal with the Cardinals. The Texans do need another running back but that could be found later in the draft if needed and with a premium pick in the second round, the Texans need to make it count.

With pass rushers Jonathan Greenard (Florida), Darrell Taylor (Tennessee), and Curtis Weaver (Boise State) still on the board, the Texans would be wise to find help in the pass-rushing department first.

Akers, lead the Seminoles with 1,144 rushing yards on 231 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards (7.5 yards a reception) and four touchdowns.

If Johnson was not here, then Akers would make a little more sense for the Texans here.

Akers did meet with the Texans in a formal interview at the NFL Combine. (Read More Here)

Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)

Benito Jones, Ole Miss, Defensive Tackle

Analysis of Pick: The reasoning for Benito Jones is to replace the departed D.J. Reader who left for Cincinnati. Jones will have to come in and be a run stopper first next to Brandon Dunn. The Texans would like to find a defensive tackle that can do a little of both, run-stopping and rushing the passer like Jones' bring to the table.

Jones lead the Rebels with 10 tackles for loss including 5.5 sacks in 12 games. Each season on the interior of the Rebels defense saw Jones develop his game leaving him a chance to continue to grow as a NFL player.

The issue that comes into play with Jones is that cornerback Amik Robertson (LA Tech) is still on the board. The Texans added to their secondary and with Robertson sitting there to be drafted, it would be an interesting decision if they would pass on a versatile player like Robertson.

