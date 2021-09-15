Texans Getting 'Stronger' at QB?

A recent CBSSports.com mock draft presented a plan for the Texans to find a new 'quarterback of the future' in 2022

Could the Houston Texans get their ‘quarterback of the future’ in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com seems to think so.

Wilson believes the Texans, despite their Week 1 win over Jacksonville, will end up with the No. 1 overall pick, and with that selection will take Nevada quarterback Carson Strong.

Per Wilson:

This is all going to come down to the medicals on Strong's knee. He's the most consistent QB in this draft class and if healthy, would give the Texans some much needed stability at the position.

Strong is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. The Nevada signal-caller is piloting one of the most stacked offenses among the Group of 5 teams in college football. After two games, he’s thrown for 693 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, while completing 65.1 percent of his passes. The Wolf Pack are preparing to face Kansas State this weekend.

The Texans’ quarterback situation is certainly in flux. Tyrod Taylor started Sunday’s game against Jacksonville and threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns. The 32-year-old former sixth-round pick is playing for his fifth NFL team.

The Texans have two other quarterbacks on the active roster — veteran Deshaun Watson, who team officials don’t appear interested in playing due to his legal troubles — and third-round pick Davis Mills from Stanford. The Texans also have former Louisiana Tech quarterback Jeff Driskel on the practice squad.

The Texans are prepping for their second game of the season, a Sunday contest against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

