Mock Draft Radar: Boise State's Curtis Weaver Would Boost the Texans' Edge Presence

The NFL Draft cycle is starting up, and the Houston Texans will be an afterthought by most media due to not having a first-round selection. The Texans will be armed with picks starting in the second round, giving them a chance to solidify their roster heading into 2020.

On NFL.com, Chad Reuter, one of their draft analysts, came out with a three-round mock draft. With the Texans' needs squarely on the pass rush heading to free agency and possibly to the draft, it will be interesting to see where draft analysts have prospect names falling in the draft.

In Reuter's mock draft, he gave the Texans two positions that are needed, and we took a quick look at who he selected.

Edge, Curtis Weaver, Boise State, Junior (RS)

2nd round, 57 Overall

Weaver earned an NFL Combine invite after an impressive 2019 season for the Broncos. Earning nine All-American honors, Weaver was also named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Weaver is the Mountain West's all-time sack leader and second in school history with 34.0. He posted 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss with 52 total tackles.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay spoke highly of Weaver as a prospect.

"He's going to be one of the top edge players drafted in this year's class, I think as a first-rounder," McShay said. "When you look at his game, it's built for the NFL. It's not just speed. It's not that long, angular guy. It's power and quickness and relentlessness. I think he's going to make an immediate impact, and everyone will know his name two or three years from now."

State of the Texans Take

The positive with the selection that it is an edge player, and the Texans need all the help they can get in the pass rush department heading into 2020. A presence like Weaver could help a defensive line rotation for 2020, and the future and more pass rushers are a priority for the Texans entering the offseason.

Running Back, Joshua Kelley, Senior (RS)

3rd round, 102 Overall, Projected Compensatory Pick

Joshua Kelley Kelvin Kuo-USA Today

Kelly was invited the Senior Bowl after starting all 11 games for the Bruins. Rushing for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns, Kelley averaged 113.0 yards a game and 5.5 yards a carry.

In two seasons with the Bruins, Kelley rushed for 2,303 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards a carry. Over that span, he also caught 38 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown.

State of the Texans Take

The selection of a running back is contingent on the futures of Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller during free agency. Duke Johnson will still be in the rotations, and KAran Higdon Jr. will be back in camp trying to push for a roster spot.

At this point, running back seems a little far fetched with other position groups that could use better depth.

