More Texans Trades? GM Caserio Post-Draft: Still Room To Deal

Once the NFL Draft had concluded and the dust settled, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio discussed their plans for the undrafted free agent class and potential additions down the line.

After signing a volume of free agents on the market this offseason, and then drafting a further five newcomers, the Houston Texans' roster is close to the limit at 83 players. As such, on Saturday, general manager Nick Caserio discussed their plans for undrafted free agency and roster-building beyond.

"I would say more than likely it'll probably be smaller," said Caserio of their undrafted free agent class.

And so far this has proven to be true, Houston signing just four additional rookies since the culmination of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a result, the Texans have just three roster spots remaining but don't expect these to be filled any time soon with Caserio seemingly keeping an eye out for cuts and potential trade opportunities down the line.

"Players that may be drafted at a position, maybe that opens up inventory at that position, so player gets waived or is on a waiver wire or maybe that player is available in trade," said Caserio. "So actually having some wiggle room there a little bit with maybe three or four spots might give you the opportunity to add somebody that maybe you weren't even thinking about."

A Deshaun Watson trade comes to mind, of course. But the GM is clearly thinking here about smaller moves ... and is clearly prepped for such things.

Caserio has spoken multiple times on his goal to build competition at every single position on the roster and has certainly achieved this with at least one addition to every single position group on offense and defense.

In total, Caserio has signed/traded for/re-signed 40 veterans this offseason, and with the rookies included he's currently at 49 additions to date.

However, as Caserio has shown already he isn't afraid to make changes to the roster, and near enough nobody will be safe.

Therefore, you can bet pretty safely that their roster now likely doesn't yet contain their final 53.

