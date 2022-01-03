Texans Move Justin Reid; Is He Done in Houston?

A former third-round draft pick from Stanford, Reid is in the final year of his contract and is not expected to return to Houston next year as a free agent.

The Houston Texans on Monday placed veteran safety Justin Reid on the NFL reserve-COVID-19 list, raising the likelihood that Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers was his final game for the AFC South franchise.

A former third-round draft pick from Stanford, Reid is in the final year of his contract and is not expected to return to Houston next year as a free agent.

Reid has two interceptions and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

Reid is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 after his four-year, $4.063 million rookie contract expires. Reid is being paid a $2.433 million base salary this year.

The younger brother of former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, Reid has seven career interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Texans placed safeties Jonathan Owens (dislocated wrist) and Grayland Arnold (ankle) on injured reserve.

Houston has posted a 4–12 record this year, the same record the club posted a year ago. The Texans, coming off a Sunday NFL Week 17 loss at the San Francisco 49ers, a 23-7 defeat at Levi’s Stadium that snapped a two-game winning streak, now prepare to conclude their season with a Sunday Week 18 visit from the AFC South rivals, the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans.

Coach David Culley, in his first year here in Houston, would like to finish with some success.

"I think, too, winning is winning, and winning is good for the psyche,'' Culley said. "I think also not when you lose, it’s how you lose that’s very important. It’s you not being the enemy, and yesterday we were the enemy and we don’t want to be the enemy this coming week against the Titans."

The Texans will try to win. But they will likely do so without the services of Justin Reid ... this week, and next year as well.