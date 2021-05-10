'Mr. Wonderful': Coach Culley Has Special Message For Houston Texans Rookies

The Houston Texans rookie class is obviously aware of the Deshaun Watson scandal that, reasonable people can agree, casts a shadow over even the franchise's brightest moments.

But to first-year Texans head coach David Culley, those newcomers still represent brighter moments to come. And that, he pledged, will be the message they receive as they set up housekeeping in Houston.

“We’ve got a wonderful opportunity for you here,” Culley told ABC 13 in answering a pre-Draft question about what he would communicate to his new players. “We’re building something special here. It’s a wonderful organization with wonderful people.”

In many ways, the 2021 Texans will have a clean slate. The GM Nick Caserio is a first-timer. Culley has never been a head coach before. And Stanford QB Davis Mills and Michigan receiver Nico Collins - and this NFL Draft class - and, for that matter, any other new guys, including the Caserio-driven army of veteran acquisitions - have no particular reason to be associated with the star QB Watson's sexual assault cases.

Indeed, given Watson's tenuous situation with the law and the league, the newcomers to Houston may literally never even interact with Deshaun Watson.

It is Culley's vision that this incoming group should feel fortunate be part of the Texans organization. And whether you are a veteran in search of continuing NFL employment or a rookie trying to feel your way into the league, that is a healthy approach to take.

But frankly, given Houston's relatively dim outlook ... it is something short of "wonderful,'' let alone worthy of using the word "wonderful'' three times in one paragraph.

The quote, however, surely speaks to David Culley's general mindset and general approach. And positivity has its place - maybe especially during the most negative times.

