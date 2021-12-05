Powered By Taylor, Colts Shut Out Texans

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Powered By MVP Candidate Jonathan Taylor, Colts Shut Out Texans 31-0

    The Texans recognized what would be Sunday's Week 13 great challenge against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. But would that mean Houston could do anything about it?
    Though it sort of registers as a no-brainer, we could give credit to the Houston Texans for recognizing what would be Sunday's Week 13 great challenge against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

    “He’s having an amazing season,” Texans safety Eric Murray said in advance of the NRG Stadium visit from Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. "He’s hitting the hole really hard and these guys are missing tackles on him. He’s got the long speed to really hit a home run. 

    "We’ve just got to be up to the task, stay in our gaps and tackle him.”

    And that would be the "discredit'' portion of Colts, Texans.

    The formidable Taylor entered the weekend leading the NFL with 1,205 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. His path to an NFL rushing title was forged by the first meeting between these two clubs, when he gained 145 yards on 14 carries and scored twice during a 31-3 victory over the Texans.

    He now exits the weekend with another 143 yards (on 32 carries, with two TDs) leaving the 2-10 Texans with another loss.

    Strategy aside, this was going to be an extremely difficult assignment for the Texans’ defense, which ranks 31st in rushing defense and came in yielding 135.6 yards on the ground. Coach David Culley and coordinator Lovie Smith had a plan.

    The 7-6 Colts' Taylor is a plan-ruiner.

    “He has everything you are looking for in a great running back, when you have a commitment to the run like they do,” Smith said this week.

    And what do the Texans have? They have a QB in Tyrod Taylor who again performed valiantly, including a visit to the blue medical tent, if not well (5 of 13 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns and one interception for a 16.5 passer rating); he was in the third quarter replaced by rookie Davis Mills (), even though Tyrod was healthy enough to return. 

    They have no rushing game; David Johnson's illness left Rex Burkhead as the top back, and he got nowhere. They have no pass-catching game, as through three quarters, tight end Pharaoh Brown had four receptions and the rest of the roster combined for just five more.

    That's right. Houston completed 11 passes - a big chunk of those in the final meaningless minutes.

    They have, maybe, increased discipline, as once again this week coach David Culley scratched a healthy starter, this time Zach Cunningham, due to an in-house rules violation.

    In the end, both teams' QB numbers (including Carson Wentz' paltry 158 passing yards for Indy) set the sport back by 100 years. But ...

    Indy has Jonathan Taylor.

    “We’ve got the best back in the league,” Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said of Taylor, and the Texans have no argument.

    They also, strategy aside, have no way to stop what he does. And on yet another Sunday, no way to score touchdowns, either.

