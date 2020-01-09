State of The Texans
"Never Really Know What to Expect" Tyrann Mathieu on Texans Deshaun Watson

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is preparing to face his former team the Houston Texans on Sunday for the second time this season. The Texans were able to defeat the Chiefs in week six 31-24, behind the efforts of Deshaun Watson. 

In that game, Watson had 208 yards passing, 42 yards passing and three total touchdowns leading the Texans offense to 472 yards to total offense. 

Mathieu and the Chiefs have been working through their bye to start the playoffs working on a game plan to slow Watson and the Texans' offense. 

Once, former teammates, Mathieu sees plenty of Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson in Watson's game. Playing under control is one of the keys when the Chiefs matchup against Watson this weekend. 

"You sit down and dissect him, he kind of has that Russell Wilson effect," Mathieu said of Watson. "You know you can't beat him at everything. Some things he's going to win at. I think the most important note I can give is when you're coming for him trying to tackle him, just to be under control. I think a lot of guys are out of control, and they tend to throw one arm out there, and I think anytime you're dealing with a guy with that kind of ability. He's always going to make you miss. So the most important thing is to be balanced and be under control."

Watson's ability to make big plays was on display against the Buffalo Bills in overtimes spinning out of a potential sack. The play set up the game-winning field goal for the Texans to send them to the Divisional Round. 

The respect Mathieu has for Watson is clear, and on Sunday, he knows they have to slow down Watson to slow the Texans. 

"I refer to Russell Wilson a lot because he's a guy that I played against him a lot," Mathieu said of Watson. "And he's one of those kinds of talents. You just never really know what to expect."

Mathieu continued, 'Especially anytime the best player on the field has the ball in his hands you in for a football game. That's our mindset, Defensively. We understand that we got to disrupt his targets, but most importantly, number four - we got to affect number four."

