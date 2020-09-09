The Houston Texans have one of the most "obvious'' long-time captains and the roster features another "obvious'' candidate who is going to be in that position for a long time going forward.

So naturally, when the Texans on Wednesday announced their seven captains for the upcoming 2020 NFL season, defensive lineman J.J. Watt and QB Deshaun Watson are featured as part of the group.

Watson, by nature of his personality and his position, is a repeat captain from last year and figures, at age 24 and now with a new long-term contract, to be in this situation of leadership for quite some time.

Meanwhile, J.J. Watt is recognized as not only a leader of the Houston football team but also a leader in the community ... and in the NFL as a whole.

Also honored with the captain title this year are Dylan Cole, Benardrick McKinney, Michael Thomas, A.J. Moore and Nick Martin.

Linebacker McKinney, center Martin and defensive backs A.J. Moore and Michael Thomas (who happens to be in his first season with the team) fill out the group, with representation on offense, on defense and on special teams.

The Texans will get a chance to show off their leadership and much more as they are "a part of history,'' as coach and general manager Bill O'Brien put it this week ... with a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday at 7:20 p.m.