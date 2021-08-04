Without Watson or Watt, Who Will Lead 2021 Houston Texans?

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor already staking his claim to the Texans

As training camp continues and the regular season approaches, new Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor continues to make progress on the field. More importantly, he’s already becoming a leader.

“Guys look for me for leadership,” Taylor said. "Obviously that comes with the quarterback position, and I welcome that role. Guys naturally gravitate to older guys and want to learn and pick their brains, and that’s what we need.”

Taylor is the type of quarterback head coach David Culley wants in his locker room. Culley sees his new quarterback's leadership and experience as invaluable.

With Deshaun Watson in limbo and J.J. Watt in Arizona, the Texans are counting on Taylor to steady the ship and possibly be the face of the rebuilding franchise. He's started 47 games in the NFL (including one in the playoffs) and been to a Pro Bowl.

"He knows what winning is supposed to be like," Culley said. "He knows the process that you have to go through and that's what he brings to not only [the quarterback] room but to this football team."

Even veterans on the Texans look up to the 10-year NFL veteran. Defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus said Taylor is cool, calm, collected and is the type of player Houston needs now.

“He is a great, great leader … [there] couldn’t be a better guy just to take on that role right now,” Mercilus said.

Taylor has felt more and more comfortable in Houston’s system as the offseason has unfolded. After a season-ending injury last season with the San Diego Chargers, he‘s excited to get back on the field.

“We’ve done a lot of good things on offense and we continue to keep correcting and building,” Taylor said. “I think we’re making good strides.”

The Texans are Taylor's fifth NFL team. With his experiencing meeting opportunity, it could be his best spot yet.

