New Normal: Texans ‘Have A Thing’ for Deshaun, Coach Says

Deshaun Watson isn't practicing with the Texans, and might not take the field moving forward

Deshaun Watson isn't practicing, and that may be how the Houston Texans conduct daily activities with the embattled Pro Bowl quarterback going forward.

Watson, who has a standing trade request, reported to training camp to avoid daily $50,000 fines and has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract, is training inside NRG Stadium and attending meetings. He hasn't practiced the past two days. Watson missed five days of practice earlier in training camp to receive treatment for calf and ankle tightness.

Texans coach David Culley was more expansive Tuesday in explaining why Watson isn't on the practice field.

“Deshaun’s here,” Culley said Tuesday morning during his daily press conference before practice. "Every day he’s here, he comes in and works. He does what we ask him to do. He got his work done (Monday). He just didn’t get his work done when we were out here."

Culley added that Watson is doing what's required of him, including attending meetings.

“He’s here every day, and he’s doing fine,” Culley said. “He’s not injured. Every day, we have a thing for him. He’s doing everything, just like he has from Day One.”

Watson's stance has been clear since the start of training camp that he wants to be traded. The Texans are willing to move him for the right price. Those two currently aren't meshing due to Watson's legal troubles.

Watson currently is facing 22 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him, and he’s being investigated by Houston police and the NFL. The league has yet to determine if Watson will be place on the Commissioner's Exempt List for Week 1 or not, meaning the three-time Pro Bowler must continue to report to the team's facility.

Currently, Watson is listed as fourth-team QB on the depth chart. He didn’t make the trip to Green Bay last weekend and is not expected Saturday against Dallas.

