Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies, Preview, Odds
Are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints in week one NFL preseason action from NRG Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Texans squad looks a little different than last season as Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.
Lovie Smith will debut as Houston's head coach on Saturday night, and many rookies will see their first NFL action. However, two rookie Texans will likely have to wait a little longer to sport the uniform.
Currently sidelined with an injury, first-round rookie guard Kenyon Green and first-rounder cornerback Derek Stingley Jr are expected to sit out. Houston seems confident that it will be worth the wait.
"Did you watch [Green] play at A&M? He was a damn good player at A&M," offensive line coach George Warhop said. "He was a physical player, and for a big man, he had really good short area movement. And he's a smart player, made very few mental errors at A&M."
Houston released its depth chart for the game, with a surprise at the No. 3 receiver role. Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have demonstrated that they are clearly this team's No. 1 and No. 2 receivers. Behind them is Phillip Dorsett, fully healthy and ready to show off his 4.3 40-time speed.
RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)
ODDS: Houston is 1.5-point underdogs to the Saints.
GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 7 p.m. CT
LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV/RADIO: ABC | KTRK 13, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101
THE FINAL WORD: “Last year, just watching myself on film, I was moving like molasses," Tight end Pharaoh Brown said. "I wasn't athletic. I wasn't explosive. Right now, I'm 262 and feel good, feeling fast."
