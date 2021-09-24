New "Playmaker" WR Receives Praise From Texans Coach

HOUSTON -- Anthony Miller displayed an understanding of spacing, soft hands and an innate toughness during his regular-season debut with the Texans.

The veteran slot wide receiver and former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick caught four passes for 20 yards with one touchdown on six targets as the replacement for an injured Danny Amendola on Thursday night during a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

“We knew he was a playmaker," Texans coach David Culley said Friday morning at NRG Stadium. "He’s a tough kid. Normally, when you throw the ball to him, he’s going to make a play. We were glad to see him back and he get that touchdown. He did a nice job on that play, on the route."

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

READ MORE: Texans' Offense vs. Panthers: Inconsistent, Inept

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans. After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns during the past two seasons in Chicago.

"It was just good to have him back because he brings a little toughness to us and what we’re all about, especially in our run game," Culley said. "He brings that in our pass game too as a pass receiver, especially playing inside the slot.”

READ MORE: Texans WR Brandin Cooks an NFL Leader In Loss To Panthers