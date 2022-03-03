Skip to main content

NFL 'New Rules' on COVID Protocol Rules: 'No Rules'?

In December, many players vocally expressed the sentiment to the NFLPA that there should be major changes in the rules.

The NFL is attempting to put the COVID-19 crisis behind it, as on Thursday comes a report from NFL.com that the league and the NFLPA have agreed to "suspend all aspects of the joint COVID protocols.''

The move is "effective immediately,'' Tom Pelissero writes, adding, "No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law.''

romeo mask
USATSI_16476059
USATSI_16702050

In December, many players vocally expressed the sentiment to the NFLPA that there should be major changes in the rules.But also in December came yet another league-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Over 100 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15.

Three teams in particular - the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Football Team and the eventual-champ Los Angeles Rams - each had at east 20 players on that list. That again began fueling the argument that their games should have been postponed, just as the NFL had over the course of two seasons of COVID protocol rules (and changing rules) had done before.

Recommended Articles

nfl covid mask
Play

NFL 'New Rules' on COVID Protocol Rules: 'No Rules'?

In December, many players vocally expressed the sentiment to the NFLPA that there should be major changes in the rules.

By Mike Fisher
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17809875
Play

Draft Or Free Agency?: Texans' Front Office Weighs In On Run Game Woes

Both Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith agree that the team needs to upgrade at running back

By Cole Thompson
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
USATSI_17810412
Play

"No Idea On Deshaun": Texans Lovie Smith Comments On Watson's Status

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith does not have an answer on Deshaun Watson's status with the organization

By Cole Thompson
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The league, late in the 2021 season, already altered protocols to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return to action after one negative COVID-19 test. But then came a growing number of new positive tests around the league - and a growing debate.

1200x0
download
XPLDDG7FBJPE5AM7GTZ5332C2Q

Pelissero writes, "After nearly two years of restrictions - and not a single game lost to the pandemic - it's finally back to normal. Finally.''

In addition to some players pushing for change, Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians was among those who were pushing for more lax protocols. It was his position that players who are asymptomatic should be allowed to play. The latest NFL decision reflects that thinking.

nfl covid mask
News

NFL 'New Rules' on COVID Protocol Rules: 'No Rules'?

By Mike Fisher
7 minutes ago
USATSI_17809875
News

Draft Or Free Agency?: Texans' Front Office Weighs In On Run Game Woes

By Cole Thompson
24 minutes ago
USATSI_17810412
News

"No Idea On Deshaun": Texans Lovie Smith Comments On Watson's Status

By Cole Thompson
2 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

Texans Lovie: 'Unfinished Business' in NFL

By Anthony Wood
15 hours ago
Justin Reid
News

Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

By Coty M. Davis
16 hours ago
watson insert
News

Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

By Mike Fisher
19 hours ago
NFL
News

Thibodeaux or Hutchinson?: Texans' Lovie Smith Comments On Top Pass Rushers

By Cole Thompson
20 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil
News

Laremy Tunsil Talk: Is Texans O-Lineman On Trade Block?

By Cole Thompson
Mar 2, 2022