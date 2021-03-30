New Texans' Cannon Adds Versatility to O-Line Troubles

HOUSTON - Where will Marcus Cannon play in 2021? That's still up for debate following his first official press conference as a member of the Houston Texans.

Cannon spent the majority of his career playing right tackle with the New England Patriots. It's still a position he hopes to thrive in on the offensive line despite the success of third-year tackle Tytus Howard.

“I like playing right tackle," Cannon said Monday on his introductory Zoom call. "That was fun. I got into a really good rhythm. I like playing guard, on the right side playing guard.

Cannon, who was traded to Houston earlier this month, already has ties with the new staff after working with GM Nick Caserio and VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby in Foxborough. Since 2015, he was a high-end starter, helping Tom Brady and the team win three Super Bowls.

The 32-year-old Texas native elected to opt-out last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Patriots adding former Las Vegas tackle Trent Brown, Cannon became expendable this offseason.

READ MORE: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Erasing Proof? Lawyer Hardin Disputes Claim

A return back to his home state and ties with Caserio made sense to bring him in as it is still a position of need. It's now about finding the perfect fit in in his new home. Playing both positions, Cannon is excited to be one the field once again no matter where he lines up.

“I don’t know what my role is going to be," Cannon said. "I’ve met the offensive line coach, I’ve met the head coach, I’ve met everybody. I went down there last week and met everybody and I do not know what I’ll be playing. I don’t know how much I’ll be playing.

"Wherever they want to use me, I’m ready to play. I did the same thing in New England."

Cannon is one of two new additions expected to start on the offensive line in 2021. Houston also signed former Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt as the replacement for Nick Martin. Depending on Cannon's role, this could give insight to what Houston does in the NFL Draft come April 29th.

READ MORE: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Erasing Proof? Lawyer Hardin Disputes Claim

As one of the multiple changes coming to Houston, a culture switch is expected to be implemented under Culley's regime. Despite being a first-time head coach, near three decades of experience coaching at the NFL level also bodes in his favor for his first season.

Off conversation alone, Cannon has bought into Culley's plan is thrilled to plan underneath him.

"He got me excited just talking to him and his energy and just what he brings to the organization, I’m excited," Cannon said. "He made me want to practice that day, but we have to wait a little bit. I’m excited to play for him. I’m excited to see what he’s all about and he’s great. He’s great.”

CONTINUE READING: Texans RB Johnson: New Guys Push Run Game From 'Tough' To 'Great'