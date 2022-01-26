Giants Owner Speaks Out on Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, has ruled them out of the Deshaun Watson trade market.

Another potential trade destination for Deshaun Watson has now been ruled out.

New York Giants owner John Mara's message regarding the Houston Texans' wantaway quarterback is loud and clear: "We're not trading for Deshaun Watson."

Mara based his reasoning on their current salary cap situation, combined with the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against Watson, per Bob Glauber.

The Giants had become one of the more highly-rumored destinations for Watson in recent weeks, given that they have the draft capital and positional need to potentially facilitate such a trade.

However, as Mara alluded to, the Giants are currently estimated to be $5.7 million over the salary cap in 2022.

Carmen Mandato / Stringer

This will, at least temporarily, hush the rumors that have been circulating suggesting that the Giants will target former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and subsequently look to acquire Watson - given that the two are said to be keen to work together.

From Houston's point of view, this (publically at least) rules out a team that would have likely been a more favorable landing spot. Not only would it keep Watson out of the AFC, but the Giants possess both the fifth and seventh overall picks in this year's draft, which would have gone a long way to hitting Houston's reported three first-round pick requirements for the three-time Pro Bowler.

This could, of course, all prove nothing more than a smokescreen - Mara's attempt at playing "hard to get'' to look less desperate at the negotiating table.

But this seems unlikely.

With the Giants now ruled out, Watson may want to re-visit his list of pre-approved trade destinations.