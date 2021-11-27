Jets' Saleh On Texans Playmaker: ‘He Is a Problem’

As the battle of the 2-8's approaches between the Houston Texans and the Jets this Sunday, New York's head coach Robert Saleh has said he believes that Houston has a problem.

Namely: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

"He is a problem, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Tyrod," Saleh said. "He’s getting the ball where it needs to go, he can scramble, he can do all those things."

This season has been a mixed bag for the former Pro Bowler who began with two of the better performances of his career to kick off the season, only for a hamstring injury to sideline him for six and a half games.

Upon his long-awaited return, he fluffed his lines against the Miami Dolphins as he shook off the rust, with his three interceptions a huge contributor to their eventual 17-9 loss. Following their bye week, the Texans were able to pull off a shock 22-13 victory at the Tennessee Titans during which Taylor had, while not a stunning game, a solid one.

Against the Titans last week, despite the heavy rain and churned turf he went 14 of 24 for 107 yards passing. These low stats aren't typically indicative of a strong game, but given the conditions it was decent. And most importantly, unlike against Miami, he did not turn the ball over.

Now with another win under his belt and, hopefully, the rust is firmly gone Tyrod *should* be back.

"When Tyrod’s been quarterback, they beat Jacksonville, I think they put 37 on them," Saleh said. "They were 14-14 at halftime with Cleveland in Week Two, before he gets hurt. Comes back against Miami and struggled a little bit, but then they beat Tennessee. So, he’s clearly, they’re winning football games with him under center."

Thankfully for the Texans, the weather won't be an issue this week under the roof at NRG Stadium, meaning that conditions will be ideal for Houston's "problem" to let loose once more and give them their first back-to-back victories of the year.