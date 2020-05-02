Newest Texans jersey numbers issued for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have distributed numbers to the newest players signed in free agency and with their draft class. Numbers are subject to change before the start of the season but here are the preliminary numbers for the newest members for the 2020 Texans.

Numbers for the Newest Houston Texans

Nick Tiano, 8

Brandin Cooks 13

Randall Cobb 18

Eric Murray 23

Jaylen Watkins 27

Michael Thomas 28

David Johnson 31

John Reid 34

Scottie Phillips 40

Jamir Jones 47

Jonathan Greenard 52

Jan Johnson 56

Charlie Heck 67

Cordel Iwuagwu 70

Brent Qvale 76

Elex Woodworth 77

Isaiah Coulter 82

Dylan Stapleton 84

Tyler Simmons 86

Ross Blacklock 90

Auzoyah Alufohai 98

