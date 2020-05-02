Newest Texans jersey numbers issued for the 2020 season
Patrick D. Starr
The Houston Texans have distributed numbers to the newest players signed in free agency and with their draft class. Numbers are subject to change before the start of the season but here are the preliminary numbers for the newest members for the 2020 Texans.
Numbers for the Newest Houston Texans
- Nick Tiano, 8
- Brandin Cooks 13
- Randall Cobb 18
- Eric Murray 23
- Jaylen Watkins 27
- Michael Thomas 28
- David Johnson 31
- John Reid 34
- Scottie Phillips 40
- Jamir Jones 47
- Jonathan Greenard 52
- Jan Johnson 56
- Charlie Heck 67
- Cordel Iwuagwu 70
- Brent Qvale 76
- Elex Woodworth 77
- Isaiah Coulter 82
- Dylan Stapleton 84
- Tyler Simmons 86
- Ross Blacklock 90
- Auzoyah Alufohai 98
