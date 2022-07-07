Mills Mania: How Far Can the Houston Texans Offense Go in 2022?

The Houston Texans had the worst offense in the NFL last season in terms of yards per game, and the third worst scoring offense. Can they turn it around this season?

Yardbarker has released their rankings of who they project to be the NFL's most explosive offenses this upcoming season. Not surprisingly, the Texans didn't fare well in their rankings, coming in at No. 30.

The 2021-2022 NFL season was one to forget for the offense of the Houston Texans. They ranked last in total yards per game and third worst in points per game. Houston was last in yards per carry as a team league-wide and bottom 10 in passer rating.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills posted 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions through the air, an abysmal touchdown to interception ratio. Perhaps the only bright spot of the Houston offense last season was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who somehow managed over 1,000 yards receiving in the league's fifth-worst passing offense (by passing yards per game).

Cooks is essentially the only offensive piece to build around at this point for Houston, aside from offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, offensive guard Tytus Howard and rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green.

Houston backup quarterback and now converted tight end Jeff Driskel has spoken his praises about the Houston offense, despite its struggles.

"A lot of guys that have played a lot of football, guys that know what they’re doing. There’s a lot of give and take in the room and we’re all working to get the same thing done which is win games. It’s a really good dynamic and it’s a fun group to be around," Driskel says.

A "really good dynamic" certainly helps build team chemistry, but it doesn't seem to be enough to "win games" as Driskel has hoped. The Texans will see marginal improvements with the addition of Kenyon Green to the offensive line, but offensive success for Houston will certainly be a marathon, not a sprint.

Yardbarker's Offensive Ranking: 30

Our Offensive Ranking: 31