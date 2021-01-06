NFL Coach Tracker: Why'd Texans Leak Josh McDaniels' Name?

NFL Coach Tracker: Houston continues to conduct its interviews, while team leader Deshaun Watson essentially details the five things the Texans need - And now that Nick Caserio is the GM, what of that weird Josh McDaniels leak?

HOUSTON - NFL & Coach Tracker: Every Houston Texans move, interview, rumor, insight ... it's all here. Check back often for updates as we gather them ... With a GM in place, now it's time to talk about Josh McDaniels - as the "not coach.''

WEDNESDAY AM: WHY NOT JOSH? Nick Caserio’s first big tasks as the Houston Texans’ general manager include hiring a new head coach.

How odd is it that we find out that the coach will not be Josh McDaniels. ... because somebody leaked it to standout journalist John McClain of the Chron? When has a team ever essentially "announced'' who ISN'T a candidate?

The fact that McDaniels, the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator, “isn’t a candidate to become the Texans’ new head coach,'' as McClain said, is notable enough. But why does Houston have to clarify it so boldly?

Because McDaniels' name is that prominent at team HQ. That's why.

Jack Easterby has Cal McNair's ear. Bob LaMonte is Jack's agent. Bob reps Nick. Nick was a college football teammate with Josh.

Bob is Josh's agent.

Josh McDaniels' name has not been linked to any of the current head-coaching vacancies. LaMonte would like to change that - especially because sources suggest to us that while McDaniels was once the heir to the Belichick throne in New England, Bill now wants his own son, Steve, to take over as head coach someday.

So the Texans were obligated to at least talk about Josh. (And maybe they aren't quite done doing so; we'll see). Because Jack wants to talk about Josh because Nick wants to talk about Josh because Bob needs them to talk about Josh.

TUESDAY PM: It's Nick Caserio as the new Houston GM.

TUESDAY PM: BRADY TO HOUSTON? No not that Brady. Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady officially interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching opening on Tuesday, with Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle stating that the interview was "outstanding."

The former college wide receiver for William & Mary made a name for himself at LSU last year as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, guiding quarterback Joe Burrow to a Heisman Trophy and the Tigers to become National Champions.

TUESDAY PM: CASERIO A REAL POSSIBILITY New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio has been linked with the Texans ever since their botched attempt to bring him in to replace Brian Gaine as GM failed back in 2019.

However, the possibility of Caserio to Houston looks more likely this time around, having interviewed in-person for the position on Tuesday. According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the interview "went extremely well," but went on to point out that "nothing is done or imminent."

At the same time, the Chron's John McClain hinting that Houston may have its man in Caserio.

TUESDAY PM: WATSON WISDOM When you boil down Deshaun Watson's remarks on Monday regarding a new Texans head coach, he is essentially saying the job - and this franchise - requires five things.

When asked what he is looking for in a new head coach, Watson mentioned ...

1) "We need a whole culture shift.''

2) "We need new energy.''

3) "We need discipline. We need structure.''

4) "We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need ... We need someone that stands tall, and this is who we follow and this is the way it goes."

5) "There's too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people thinking they have this power, and it's not like that.''

Or, rather, it IS like that. And it needs to NOT BE like that.

It's not very often when we fully endorse the idea of a player having the authority to help pick his boss. The player could be Michael Jordan and the setup still comes with pitfalls.

But Watson? Those five statements above indicate that there may be no clearer thinker in all of Texans HQ than the team-MVP quarterback.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: JOE BRADY INTERVIEW ONE DONE The Houston Texans announced they completed an interview with Joe Brady the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. The 31-year-old Brady coordinated the only offense in football that had four players total 1,000 or more yards on one offense.

Nick Caserio, of the New England Patriots, is in town for his interview according to multiple reports. Caserio never even got this far in 2019 when the Texans pursued him before being hit with tampering charges.

MONDAY EVENING: TEXANS INTERVIEW STEELERS EXECUTIVE The Houston Texans announced on Monday evening that they had concluded an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan for their general manager vacancy.

Known as a "contract guru" per PFF, Khan has been with the Steelers since 2002. Given Houston's salary cap situation, bringing in a general manager with his experience in this department would be a smart move. Throw in the consistently strong roster he has helped the Steelers bring to the table year after year, whether that be via strong drafts or trades, and the 43-year old is an intriguing option.

MONDAY EVENING: TEXANS INTERESTED IN THEIR MCVAY The Houston Texans have requested permission to speak with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady checks in at 31-years-old and has just three seasons of NFL experience, but don't let the age fool you. Brady was handpicked by Sean McVay to assist on offense. Then, after his time with the Saints, Brady exploded onto the football landscape.

His offense at LSU was one of the most prolific ever and his work with quarterback Joe Burrow turned him from an undrafted free agent to a number one pick. NFL Media reports the Falcons and the Chargers are also interested in Brady.

MONDAY PM: OC ARTHUR SMITH ON THE LIST In one of a couple of Monday news items that belong in the "If-You-Can't-Beat-'Em'' Department, the Texans - along with the other five teams with head coach openings - are reportedly planning to interview Titans' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

If you know the Texans, then you probably know the Titans. And if you know the Titans, you are aware of the damage done by the Tennessee offense under Smith.

MONDAY AM: EBERFLUS AND DESHAUN QB Deshaun Watson On Interviewee Matt Eberflus of Colts, at least one name on the long list of Houston Texans’ head coaching candidates will bring to his interview a familiarity with the AFC South - and with the state of Texas.

Matt Eberflus, the successful Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, will be interviewed by the Texans (and per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, by other clubs, including the New York Jets).

The Texans know their way around the 50-year-old coordinator, and he,

as a Colts top aide since 2018, knows the AFC South rival Texans.

Eberflus quickly transformed the Indianapolis defense into a top-10 unit. The Colts, who are now preparing for the playoffs, allowed 22.6 points and 332.1 yards per game this season - both top-10 NFL numbers.

Eberflus has never been a head coach before, at any level. But he will come with recommendations from his many mentors, especially with the head coaches and coordinators with whom he worked as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, where he coached a variety of systems, another attractive part of his resume.

Texans star Deshaun Watson is on record as being supportive of the idea of hiring Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. But on Monday the quarterback issued positive comments on Eberflus as well. Said Watson:

"From what I’ve heard and played against him, Matt’s been very, very disciplined. That’s the type that you want. From the players and the scheme that I’ve been playing against, Indianapolis, they’re about what they do and they do it perfectly. They understand different concepts and what they want to do as an Indianapolis Colts defense. That’s why they’ve been successful. From what I’ve heard about him, he’s a great guy to play for.”

MONDAY AM: THE PATRIOT WAY The Houston Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine in the summer of 2019 and days later were told they weren't allowed to interview their lead candidate to replace Gaine.

Nick Caserio was the target but the Texans never got the chance to talk to him. Instead, the Patriots filed tampering charges on the Texans for trying to poach their director of player personnel.

The charges stemmed from two things. One, Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby was seen conversing with Caserio at a Patriots' Super Bowl celebration. Two, Caserio had language in his contract preventing his departure from New England and Cal McNair admitted the Texans didn't know that when pursing Caserio.

Maybe this time will be different. Read all about the history, and the Texans' new pursuit of Caserio, here.

SUNDAY AM: WHICH JOB IS BETTER? Other teams have openings, too, of course. How do the Texans stack up in terms of attractiveness?

Shop and compare.

SUNDAY AM: WHY NOT URBAN MEYER? Just a thought, as the Jaguars are rumored to be ready to offer him the job ...

Urban Meyer: What Do Jags Know That Texans Don't?

Are the Texans sure they don't want "a college guy''?