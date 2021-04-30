NFL Commissioner Goodell Discusses Deshaun Watson

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves,” Goodell said.

The NFL's front office has been relatively quiet to date regarding the ongoing lawsuits involving the embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

However, prior to the draft, commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Watson on ESPN and while hesitant to provide any specific details, it is clear the league is taking these allegations seriously.

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves,” Goodell said. “There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision.”

Obviously, a final decision hasn’t been made just yet by the NFL, or by the police, or by the courts.

Multiple women have over the past few months accused Watson, the Texans' best player, of sexual harassment. Before all these lawsuits emerged, the Pro Bowl quarterback was mentioned in assorted trade rumors and discussions following his voiced displeasure with the organization and desire to exit Houston.

Rumors this week have suggested that Watson and his advisors may be working on a settlement. If that were the case, in theory, that would allow him to resume his footballing career this season.

However, it seems that Watson might face an NFL suspension regardless of the outcome of the lawsuits. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, a suspension for Watson could range anywhere from "four to eight games."

But for the time being, the NFL will sit back and listen before taking action.