NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Won’t Decide Punishment For Texans Ex Deshaun Watson

PALM BEACH, Fla. - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday here at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach was asked about a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson.

“We’re going to let the facts lead us, find every fact we can,” Goodell said, noting that there is no "timetable'' for such a decision.“At least there is a resolution from the criminal side of it. Our investigation hopefully will have access to more information. We will speak to everyone who can give us a perspective.”

Additionally, it is worth noting that a potential suspension for Watson - the star quarterback recently traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns as he still faces a civil case after being sued by 22 women for alleged sexual misconduct - will not technically be decided by Goodell.

He mentioned that a "discipline officer'' jointly appointed by the league and players’ union would make that determination. .

According to a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the arbitrator who will make the decision may have already been chosen. Via Yahoo Sports: According to a source familiar with the league’s process under the new CBA, that decision is expected to be placed in the hands of former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, who has been chosen by the NFL and NFL Players Association to act as an impartial arbitrator in disciplinary cases like Watson’s.''

Goodell dismissed any thoughts that the three-time Pro Bowler Watson would go on the commissioner’s exempt list, a move that would prevent him from taking part in Browns team activities, including games.