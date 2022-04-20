Texans Draft Target? HBCU Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Defensive Rookie Of The Year

The Houston Texans look to fill a need at linebacker in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans are looking to build a foundation with a bevy of picks in the draft: 11 selections and five within the top 80.



A prospect the Texans could target in the later rounds is James Houston IV, an "edge" athlete with freakish versatility from Jackson State. Houston is considered one of the top FCS and HBCU prospects in this year’s draft class.

After three productive seasons at Florida, Houston transferred to play for Coach Deion Sanders, who was dazzled by Houston's pass-rushing ability. Houston moved to defensive end and it resulted in 16.5 sacks and a first-team All-SWAC selection.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports His adaptability prompted Sanders to make comparisons to defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons. The comparison to the Dallas Cowboy star is something that Houston does not take lightly. Blitzing is a strength of Houston, and he can relate to the disruptive Parsons. Houston studies Parsons' film - dating back to his college days at Penn State. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports "He blitzes so much ... I analyze versatile players in the NFL to see how teams use them and see how they use their versatility to progress as players," Houston told our Bri Amaranthus. "Parsons is a great player. He did phenomenal this year and I cannot wait to see what he's got in the next couple years." At 6-1 and 225 pounds, Houston is a big, rangy player that uses his length to his advantage. © Tori Lynn Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK Coach Prime at Jackson State

During his pro day, the "hybrid" outside linebacker/defensive end posted a time of 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, performed 22 bench-press repetitions and flashed a 39-inch vertical leap.

Houston is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. The Texans own five selections in rounds 4-7 of the draft. If the Texans select Houston, he will become the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) player drafted since 2020.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports "I know it's been a tough road for these HBCU guys - being able to get the credibility and acknowledgement of their body of work," Houston told Amaranthus. "Me - coming from Florida to an HBCU - showing that this is a route you can take that won't totally dismantle your whole career. I am happy to be that guy and kick those doors open." The Texans' leading tackler Kamu Grugier-Hill and starter Christian Kirksey are both likely to retain their starting jobs after impressing last year, the third starter remains uncertain. © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK While the linebacker position is beginning to take shape, the Texans will likely add in the draft. A powerful draft would help the Texans close the gap between them and the rest of the tough AFC South opponents. Currently, the Texans have the worst odds (+2600) to win their division in 2022 as they being their rebuild. Lovie Smith

Regardless of whether it's first-round or undrafted, Houston is ready for any opportunity to show his talent at the next level. Houston certainly has the competitive appetite, versatile skill set and desire to succeed in the league

"I'm a playmaker. I'm going to be in the backfield. I'm going to be a little chirpy," Houston said. "Once I step on the football field, all the other stuff - height, weight- it goes out the window. I'm ready to make a 53-man roster and take whoever's spot I have to take."

Houston could be an exciting prospect with immense upside to add to the roster.