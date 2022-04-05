NFL Draft: The One Mistake Houston Texans Must Avoid

The Texans are targeting some of the top prospects of 2022.

The Houston Texans look to build a foundation in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft and move on from the saga that was Deshaun Watson. With two picks in the first round (No. 3 and No. 13), the Texans have the chance to snag the most promising players of the draft.

Now that Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans can finally emerge from the drama and build a new core... With a bevy of NFL Draft selections (first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024) to aid in the process. The Texans currently have 11 picks entering this year's draft and five within the top-80.

The excitement of new prospects and a fresh slate make Houston hopeful it will hit some home runs in this draft. Maybe, just as important is for Houston to avoid the strikeout. The Draft Network created a list of draft blunders each NFL team must avoid this season, and for the Texans it is...

NOT DRAFTING BEST PLAYER AVAILABLE

The Texans are giving quarterback Davis Mills another year as the starter, which signals the need to draft the best player available when they are on the clock. Houston should continue to add the best talent to this roster, which should allow them to grow and compete sooner than later.

A powerful draft would help the Texans close the gap between them and the rest of the tough AFC South opponents. Currently, Houston has the worst odds (+2600) to win their division in 2022 as they being their rebuild.

The Texans are targeting some of the top prospects of 2022 to improve last season's roster, responsible for a 4-13 campaign. Houston is high on Cincinnati's cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Other prospects who could be an option for the Texans in the first round are Alabama's offensive tackle Evan Neal and Oregon's defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is scheduled to visit Houston. The Texans have also held meetings with notable draft prospects Treylon Burks and David Anenih.

The Texans have needs all over the place. So really, the only way they can mess up the draft is not grabbing the best player available on the board.