NFL Exec 'Praying' For All In Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case

In the first official comment from an NFL executive on the controversy surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 different women, Troy Vincent says he's "praying'' for all involved in a situation that is "delicate.''

Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, on Saturday appeared on Fox Sports Radio, saying, "This is not good for anybody.''

"I'm just praying for the young man, personally, today,'' Vincent said. "I'm praying for him and his family. I'm praying for the young ladies that have come out. This is not good for anybody, forget the sport.''

In one sense, Vincent, a former NFL player, seemed to admit that in the past the league has rushed to judgment in similar cases.

"I think we've learned that every situation's different,'' he said. "They're delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it's the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there's a due process in place. And I think we've learned that over time, not that we've rushed in the past, but I think we've learned from the different cases that we've seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself ...''

Part of the "due process'' involves not only the NFL's investigation, but also the ongoing investigation by the Houston police - not to mention the jousting that continues between the attorneys for both sides.

Watson's football future seems to be in limbo; Vincent did not address whether Watson might be placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Texans GM Nick Caserio was willing to bend to Watson's wishes to be traded before this latest turmoil but progress there is on hold now as well, with Caserio saying the team is "respectful of the legal process" and that he wouldn't comment further on the allegations against the franchise's best player.

