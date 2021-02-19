NFL Free Agency: Targets With Texans Connections

The Houston Texans are a team that could go go for smaller signings over the big names

HOUSTON - Coach David Culley's first season with the Houston Texans shouldn't be measured on win or losses. ... though many won't look past the offseason dysfunction to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The Texans' 4-12 season is behind them. If they don't repair the situation, Deshaun Watson might be, too. But they need to build forward.

How?

Houston currently have $8.9 million in cap space, according to Sportrac.com. That number should expand with the NFL agreeing to a $180 million minimum cap space raise next season. Sure, "signing their own'' will be the first move, but what about names on the market?

Expect Houston to make a play in keeping Will Fuller. After five seasons, some think the speedy target could come at a cheaper price due to injury and a recent suspension. (Surely Fuller doesn't see it that way.)

Beyond that, there are always gems in every free agent class. How to balance "affordable'' with "need''? For Houston, some ideas that represent upgrades - while staying "under the radar'' ...

Who are under the radar names for the Texans in free agency?

RB James White

Texans connection: (GM Nick Caserio)

Caserio understands the value of an established run game. Seven of the last 10 seasons, the New England Patriots finished top 10 in rushing.

White's heroics in Super Bowl LI in Houston made him a standout for the Patriots. In a contract year, he averaged more yards per run as the team's third-down option (3.5) than Houston's Duke Johnson (3.1).

READ MORE: Texans Free Agency: Culley Must Upgrade Run Game; Let's Name Names

Meanwhile, cutting David Johnson would save Houston $5 million.

White made a career as a pass-catching MVP with Tom Brady for six seasons in Foxborough. Should Caserio's reputation carry over to Houston, White - though he's never really been an every-down, every-week back - could be more well-rounded for the Texans' attack.

FS Malik Hooker

Texans connection: (ST Coordinator Frank Ross)

Houston's new defensive front under Lovie Smith could have Justin Reid playing more zone than before. The fourth-year's safety's versatility against the run could allow him to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Hooker, a former top-15 pick in Watson's draft class, has the skills to be one of the league's better single-high safety in coverage. His notable health history has cost him not just a fifth-year option with the Colts, but also any long-term deal in free agency.

READ MORE: Texans Free Agency: Who Can Partner With Reid?

The Texans will need to find a running mate for Reid in coverage. Should he be moved down low, Hooker could join Houston on a one-year deal with the hopes of increasing his value in 2022.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Texans connection: (Secondary coach Dino Vasso)

The NFL is turning more towards three-receiver sets on offense. More to that, the nickel position is taking over more as a full-time starter, meaning cornerbacks will need to be willing to tackle.

Robey-Coleman is coming off a one-year deal with the Eagles in which he primarily was below average in coverage. Still, his overall demeanor playing the run adds value to his role in the slot.

Is John Reid the replacement for Vernon Hargreaves III? He played in 145 snaps as a rookie and was an upgrade over the former top 10 pick. If they view Reid as a special team player, Robey-Coleman could rejoin his DB coach on another one-year deal.

EDGE Tyus Bowser

Texans connection(s): (HC David Culley, TE coach Andy Bischoff)

With the release of J.J. Watt, the Texans need to upgrade their pass rush. Houston tallied 34 sacks in 2020 with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year tallying a team-high five.

READ MORE: Texans Ex J.J. Watt: 'NFL Free Agency is Wild'

Bowser, a Houston alum, is an interesting fit. Smith's defensive scheme could have him playing primarily as a pass rusher in 4-3 base. Should they run a 3-4, time in Wink Martindale's would allow him to play a similar role that for Jadevon Clowney in coverage.

WR Josh Reynolds

Texans connection: (Texas A&M alum)

Fuller's return or not, Houston needs another receiving threat to keep Watson happy. Reynolds, a former Texas A&M alum and teammate of Brandin Cooks, might be the best receiver no one is speaking over.

The former Aggie could allow Fuller to move inside to the slot and play a similar role to that of DeAndre Hopkins. With just four drops in three seasons, Reynolds could be a safety net closer to home.

QB Tyrod Taylor

Texans connection: (QB Coach Pep Hamilton)

Is Watson the starter in 2021? Will Houston trade him and add a name in free agency? Either is a possibility, but the Texans need to upgrade at the "12th starter" on offense.

If Houston trades Watson, the team will need a bridge under center if they draft a rookie to become the next face. If not, they'll need insurance should Watson become hurt. Taylor should be on a short list for Houston thanks to his connection with Hamilton.

CONTINUE READING: Deshaun - And Texans' 'Other' QB Problem