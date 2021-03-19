NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Bring In More Competition At Wideout

Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. There is, however, cap room to be a player, and ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Monday morning negotiations, Wednesday afternoon signings ... News and views on the roster-building effort ...

MARCH 18 DEPTH DEPTH AND MORE DEPTH AT RECEIVER How many wide receivers are too many? Well, the Texans are doing their utmost to find out, adding two more free agents on Thursday evening. Donte Moncrief and Alex Erickson both arrive on one-year deals, per Ian Rapoport.

Moncrief, 27, is best known for his four seasons spent with AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts, where he amassed 1,875 receiving yards before spending time across four teams over the next three seasons, the Patriots being the most recent.

Meanwhile, Erickson, 28, has spent his entire career to date up in Cincinnati where he had his best offensive season in 2019 when he totaled 529 yards receiving. His best shot of making the roster will be as a special teamer, given he was the Bengals' primary returner during his first three years in the league.

MARCH 18 NICK MARTIN HEADS TO VIA LAS VEGAS Nick Martin has a new home this offseason following his stint with the Texans. The former starting center agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas will be looking to improve their offensive line after trading Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week.

A second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, Martin played in 62 games with the Texans' offensive line. In 2019, Martin signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with $18.5 million guaranteed. He was released earlier this month.

MARCH 18 A NEW KING OF THE SECONDARY Of all the Texans' recent moves, this is the one that will be remembered most come Week 1. Houston agreed to terms will slot cornerback Desmond King early on Thursday evening. The deal is to be for one year worth $3.5 million.

King, who began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, was traded midseason to the Tennessee Titans. One of the more sure-fire tacklers at the position, King thrives inside against slot receivers and tight ends. The 26-year-old recorded 55 total tackles, two sacks, and two pass breakups last season.

A quality signing for Houston, King will be an excellent addition to Lovie Smith's 4-3 scheme that will run plenty of zone reads next season.

MARCH 18 FULLER HEADS TO SOUTH BEACH The Texans knew there was a chance they would lose Will Fuller this offseason. That chance is now permanent following the recent news.

As reported by The Athletic's Josh Tolentino, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with the speedy target Thursday afternoon. The deal is expected to be one-year worth more than $10 million. Fuller will miss Week 1 after serving the final game of his PED suspension.

Fuller was a hot name on the market due to his speed. Entering the offseason, the 26-year-old target is coming off a career year with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. The Texans elected not to franchise tag him at $15.3 million earlier this month.

Fuller ends his five seasons in Houston with 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

MARCH 18 HOUSTON CUTS PUNTER The Texans announced Thursday that have released punter Bryan Anger. Anger was expected to make $2.5 million for the 2021 season. Last year with Houston, he averaged 46.4 yards per punt.

MARCH 18: TEXANS ADD BLOCKING TIGHT END Houston might have parted ways with Darren Fells, but they have added another name for blocking. The Texans have traded for Ryan Izzo from the New England Patriots. In return, New England will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Izzo, primarily used as a blocker, played in 12 games last season. For his career, he's recorded 19 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown.

MARCH 18: TEXANS LOSE TIGHT END The Texans will be starting fresh at the tight end position. On Thursday, Houston cut 11-year veteran Darren Fells after two seasons.

A consistent target in the red zone, Fells recorded 55 catches for 653 and 11 touchdowns during his time

MARCH 18: WATKINS WAVES GOODBYE Addressing the defense of line will be a massive need this upcoming draft for the Texans. The Dallas Cowboys have signed former defensive and Carlos Watkins.

Watkins started in 11 games for the Texans last season. Houston is moving from their standard 3-4 line to a base 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

MARCH 17: STARTER CUT The Texans have cut starting guard Zach Fulton, as The Chron is first to report, creating $3 million of cap room as Houston moves on to an O-line that will include newcomers Justin McCray, Marcus Cannon, and Justin Britt.

The Texans have also signed Tae Davis, a 6-2, 224-pound linebacker who was an undrafted rookie in 2018 but has special-teams play with the Giants and last year as a core special-teamer in Cleveland.

And speaking of Cleveland ... The Texans have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with corner Tavierre Thomas, formerly of the Browns, NFL Network reports.

MARCH 17: BROWN SIGNED The Texans signed tight end Pharoah Brown to a 1-year $2.2 mil deal, per NFL Network.

MARCH 16: DEFENSIVE REBUILD CONTINUES Familiar faces will be hard to come by in 2021 as the Texans have added yet another free agent in the shape of former Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Per Ian Rapoport, Mitchell will be signing a two-year deal worth $7.5 million. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is fresh off of a strong year with the Browns having started all 16 games for the first time in his NFL career, recording 13 defended passes, three forced fumbles, 65 combined tackles while playing 99% of the team's defensive snaps.

This deal gives the Texans another veteran option at the position, with Bradley Roby and Vernon Hargreaves the slated starters.

MARCH 16: INSURANCE FOR DESHAUN The Texans will have to prepare for a potential standoff with Deshaun Watson. Should the 25-year-old quarterback still demand a trade, the Texans potentially have their bridge quarterback for 2021.

Houston has agreed to terms with former Los Angeles chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It is expected to be a one year deal worth $6 million. Taylor recently played under Texans pass game coordinator pep Hamilton and worked with new head coach David Culley during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

MARCH 16: 'AN EASTERBY GUY' The Texans have agreed to terms with outside linebacker/defensive end Derek Rivers, a 6-5, 250-pound fourth-year veteran who was with the Chargers last season but is a former third-round pick of the Patriots. ... with a connection to Houston exec Jack Easterby. ...

Rivers has 2.5 career sacks, but is Youngstown State's all-time sack leader.

MARCH 16: 3 CUT Wide receivers J'Mon Moore and Damion Ratley and linebacker Curtis Bolton are being released, per The Chron.

None of the three were in-game factors for the Texans in 2020.

MARCH 15: HOUSTON TENDERS HALL: If someone wants to claim PJ Hall, they're going to have to give back to the Texans. The former Sam Houston product was assigned a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

Hall had a quality season under Anthony Weaver following struggles with the Raiders. He started nine of 10 games played and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPEED: It was clear the Texans wanted to upgrade their need at wide receiver and special teams. On Monday night they did both by adding former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore. The two sides agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD COVER GUY AT LB Although it seems like Houston doesn't need another linebacker, this could be another high-reward signing for the long-haul. The Texans agreed to terms with former Washington Football Team's Kevin Pierre-Louis. The deal is expected to be two-years worth up to $8 million

Additionally, Houston is reportedly adding a receiver, Chris Moore, from the Ravens via a one-year deal.

MARCH 15: DEFENSIVE REBUILD CONTINUES Nick Caserio's remarkably busy day has continued well into the evening with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas the latest to be signed. Caserio's theme of short-term, low risk-high reward contracts continued with Thomas signing a one-year $2 million deal.

Thomas made a little over $1 million in 2020 but he just doubled that in his one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He can start, back up, and play special teams. ... and in Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith need to be better. And depending on what Sean Lee decides about retirement, that leaves the Cowboys with a clear need for a third linebacker.

MARCH 15: TEXANS BOLSTER INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE With the hope of keeping Deshaun Watson protected in 2021, the Texans have agreed to terms with guard Justin McCray. The former Packers and Falcons swing player will join on a two-year deal worth $4.5 million, including another $1 million in incentives. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

MARCH 15: BROOKS BUYS INTO TEXANS REBUILD Houston will be adding another versatile defender to the mix this offseason with the addition of Terrance Brooks. The former New England Patriots safety is expected to join on a one-year deal worth $2 million per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus

MARCH 15: MALIEK BACK TO TEXAS Old Cowboys friend defensive tackle Maliek Collins moves from the Raiders back to Texas. He’ll help the Texans with the switch to 4-3, which he succeeded in during his time with the Cowboys - except for a series of troublesome foot ailments.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPECIAL TEAMS ACE Houston continues to address their special teams needs with the addition of cornerback-special-teamer Tremon Smith. Smith, who played last season for the Colts is expected to sign a one-year deal with a maximum value of $1.13 million. The news was first reported by The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson

MARCH 15: HOUSTON HAS A COVER BACKER The Texans could be set with their 4-3 linebacker formation following the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. Gugier-Hill is regarded as one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL and was initially drafted by Nick Caserio in New England. He'll join Houston on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

MARCH 15: RETURN MAN FOUND The Texans will be adding another wide receiver to the room following the departure of Will Fuller. Houston and former Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts agree to a two-year deal worth $5.95 million.

So ... Kamu can cover. And hopefully, especially on special teams, Roberts will make it tough on coverage opponents.

MARCH 15: EXPECT MORE TRADES That's the word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That makes Houston both a buyer and a seller here ... and with $30 mil or so in cap room, a buyer on top of that, it is hoped.

MARCH 15: TWO DEALS DONE New GM Nick Caserio moved quickly over the weekend with a trio of deals ...

