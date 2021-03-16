NFL Free Agency Tracker: Texans Tender DL PJ Hall

Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. There is, however, cap room to be a player, and ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Monday morning negotiations, Wednesday afternoon signings ... News and views on the roster-building effort ...

MARCH 15: HOUSTON TENDERS HALL: If someone wants to claim PJ Hall, they're going to have to give back to the Texans. The former Sam Houston product was assigned a $2.133 million restricted free agent tender.

Hall had a quality season under Anthony Weaver following struggles with the Raiders. He started nine of 10 games played and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPEED: It was clear the Texans wanted to upgrade their need at wide receiver and special teams. On Monday night they did both by adding former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore. The two sides agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Texans Sign Speedy WR in Chris Moore: Analysis

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD COVER GUY AT LB Although it seems like Houston doesn't need another linebacker, this could be another high-reward signing for the long-haul. The Texans agreed to terms with former Washington Football Team's Kevin Pierre-Louis. The deal is expected to be two-years worth up to $8 million

MARCH 15: DEFENSIVE REBUILD CONTINUES Nick Caserio's remarkably busy day has continued well into the evening with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas the latest to be signed. Caserio's theme of short-term, low risk-high reward contracts continued with Thomas signing a one-year $2 million deal.

Texans Sign Cowboys LB Joe Thomas: Analysis

MARCH 15: TEXANS BOLSTER INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE With the hope of keeping Deshaun Watson protected in 2021, the Texans have agreed to terms with guard Justin McCray. The former Packers and Falcons swing player will join on a two-year deal worth $4.5 million, including another $1 million in incentives. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

MARCH 15: BROOKS BUYS INTO TEXANS REBUILD Houston will be adding another versatile defender to the mix this offseason with the addition of Terrance Brooks. The former New England Patriots safety is expected to join on a one-year deal worth $2 million per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus

MARCH 15: MALIEK BACK TO TEXAS Old Cowboys friend defensive tackle Maliek Collins moves from the Raiders back to Texas. He’ll help the Texans with the switch to 4-3, which he succeeded in during his time with the Cowboys - except for a series of troublesome foot ailments.

Texans Sign Cowboys Ex DT Maliek Collins For 4-3: Analysis

MARCH 15: TEXANS ADD SPECIAL TEAMS ACE Houston continues to address their special teams needs with the addition of cornerback-special-teamer Tremon Smith. Smith, who played last season for the Colts is expected to sign a one-year deal with a maximum value of $1.13 million. The news was first reported by The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson

Texans Sign Special-Teams Standout From Rival Colts: Analysis

MARCH 15: HOUSTON HAS A COVER BACKER The Texans could be set with their 4-3 linebacker formation following the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. Gugier-Hill is regarded as one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL and was initially drafted by Nick Caserio in New England. He'll join Houston on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

Texans add Coverage LB for 4-3 Scheme in Grugier-Hill: Analysis

MARCH 15: RETURN MAN FOUND The Texans will be adding another wide receiver to the room following the departure of Will Fuller. Houston and former Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts agree to a two-year deal worth $5.95 million.

So ... Kamu can cover. And hopefully, especially on special teams, Roberts will make it tough on coverage opponents.

Texans add Return Specialist Andre Roberts from Bills: Analysis

MARCH 15: EXPECT MORE TRADES That's the word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. That makes Houston both a buyer and a seller here ... and with $30 mil or so in cap room, a buyer on top of that, it is hoped.

MARCH 15: TWO DEALS DONE New GM Nick Caserio moved quickly over the weekend with a trio of deals ...

BREAKING: Houston Texans trade Benardrick McKinney to Miami

Shaq Lawson Trade To Texans; How Does Ex First-Rounder Fit?

Texans Trade For OT Cannon from New England

MARCH 15: WATSON WATCH No, he's not a free agent. But ... you know. Deshaun Watson Trade Talks To 'Heat Up' For Texans Before Draft

MARCH 11: COOKS MONEY MOVED He might end up being the No. 1 receiver in 2021. So ... Texans Move Brandin Cooks' Money for Cap Room.

MARCH 11: PRO BOWL RB How much tread is left on the tires? Houston thinks it knows ... Breaking: Texans Sign 3-Time Pro Bowl RB

MARCH 10: FULLER FINISHED? Houston made a major decision here. Is it a major mistake? Will Fuller Hits Free Agency; Did the Texans Make the Right Call? Our roundtable panel discusses.

MARCH 10: PATS PALS? What does Jack do? What if he does this? Is Easterby Key To Texans Acquiring Malcolm Butler?

MARCH 5: CAP CASUALTIES We made some predictions. We're getting some right. Houston Texans Cap Casualties? The Next Moves