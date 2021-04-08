NFL Free Agency Tracker: Vikings Ex Johnson Joins Texans D-Line

Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium.

APRIL 7: TEXANS ADD DEPTH TO D-LINE One can never have too much depth and the Texans will be living by that motto in 2021.

Houston agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. Johnson, 26, will play on a one-year deal.

Drafted in the fourth-round of out Iowa in 2017, Johnson has recorded 87 career tackles, nine for losses and nine quarterback hits. Last season, the former Hawkeye started in place of Michael Pierce following his choice to opt-out.

APRIL 7: HOUSTON ENDS TERMS WITH HALL PJ Hall will no longer be a member of the Texans. The former second-round pick had his free agent tender withdrawn Wednesday by the team.

Initially drafted by the Raiders out of Sam Houston State, Hall rebounded with the Texans in 2020. He played in 10 games, starting nine and recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and two quarterback hits.

Hall was expected to make $2.183 million next season. Instead, that money will go to former Patriots safety and special teams standout A.J. Moore.

APRIL 7: HOUSTON HOUSEING A SUPER BOWL WINNER The ultimate goal for every team is to win a Super Bowl. The Texans new tight end just did.

Houston agreed to terms with Antony Auclair on Wednesday as reported by The Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. Last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he appeared in eight games, starting in two.

The 6-foot-6 target has the ability to be effective in the red zone. For his career, Aucliar has recorded 10 career receptions for 84 yards. He mostly has seen action as a secondary blocker.

APRIL 7: FORMER TEXANS PUNTER STAYS IN TEXAS The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for any punter that can add an extra element to special teams. They found their man right up I-35 for the start of the 2021 season.... or. At least, competition to be the man.

The Cowboys are signing former Texans punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. Dallas released long-time punter Chris Jones earlier this offseason. Last season for the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 54 attempts with a long of 67 yards.

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Jones averaged 44.5 yards per kick. Last season, Hunter Niswander took over the duties following Jones' abdominal surgery. He averaged 47.2 yards per kick.

Houston added former Philadelphia Eagles punter Cam Johnston on a three-year deal earlier this year.

APRIL 3: TEXANS RETURN FORMER FACE TO O-LINE The Texans will hope to protect their quarterback for next season no matter who lines up under center. This weekend, the team added more depth to the trenches by returning a familiar face.

Houston agreed to terms on with offensive tackle Roderick Johnson on Saturday. The deal is expected to be for one year, securing his role as a swing tackle with the franchise.

Drafted in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns, Johnson has been a member of the Texans since 2018. In 2019, the 25-year-old played in all 16 games, starting two at right tackle and one a left tackle.

Johnson's versatility makes him a x-factor as the swing tackle. Houston now will have to decide what to do with the right tackle position following the addition of Marcus Cannon. Houston can elect to move the former Patriot to right guard or choose third-year tackle Tytus Howard to move inside next season.

Whoever wins the battle at right tackle, expect Johnson to be the primary back-up.

MARCH 31: FORMER TEXANS STARTER SIGNS FOR BILLS The Buffalo Bills secured the services of linebacker Tyrell Adams on a one-year deal this Wednesday.

The soon-to-be 29-year old had served primarily as a backup and practice squad member since entering the league in 2015 out of West Georgia. To date, he has spent time with seven NFL teams, making regular-season appearances for the Texans and Raiders.

2020 served as a breakout season for Adams, who made the most of his opportunity to start following a season-ending injury to Benardrick McKinney. Adams recorded 125 combined tackles, good for second-most on the team and the 12th most in the league despite only starting 12 games.

This will be Adams' second stint with the Bills, having spent time with them in 2017.

MARCH 31: TEXANS EX VISITING GIANTS Former Houston Texans linebacker and team captain Dylan Cole visited the New York Giants on Wednesday. Should he sign for the Giants, he would be the third former Texan to do so since the 2021 free agency window opened, following fullback Cullen Gillaspia and offensive lineman Zach Fulton.

A core special teamer and defensive backup for the Texans, Cole went undrafted out of Missouri State in 2017, going on to spend the following four seasons in Houston. Cole, now 26, has been plagued by injuries since day one. But should he be able to stay healthy he has the potential to be a contributor from day one for whomever he signs.

MARCH 30: TEXANS RESTRUCTURE CUNNINGHAM'S CONTRACT With multiple contracts being restructured this offseason, Nick Caserio has done it again. The Texans have restructured linebacker Zach Cunningham current deal, converting his $8.5 million fully guaranteed base salary into a $7.51 million signing bonus. The move will add $5.63 million toward's Houston salary cap space for 2020.

The news was first reported by the Chron's Aaron Wilson.

Last season, Cunningham signed a four-year deal worth $58 million, with $33.5 million guaranteed under former head coach and GM Bill O'Brien. He led the NFL in tackling with 164 total stops.

Cunningham becomes the fifth major Texans to have his contract restructured, following Laremy Tunsil, Whitney Mercilus, Brandin Cooks and David Johnson. He is now expected to earn $5.76 million in 2021

MARCH 29: 3 SIGNINGS OFFICIAL The Texans officially have deals as of Monday with the threesome of Jon Weeks, Chris Conley and Jordan Jenkins. Per The Chron:

*Weeks gets a one-year, $1.212 million contract

*Conley gets a one-year deal

*Jenkins gets a two-year deal with a base value of $6 million.

MARCH 29: TEXANS RIPPED AS 'RUDDERLESS': The Houston Texans have been labeled "The Biggest Loser'' in free agency this offseason, and also ripped for being "rudderless.''

The accusing website is "Complex,'' and they have it, at best, only half-right.

Their evaluation:

"The Houston Texans were massive losers in the first week of free agency thanks to questionable signings across the roster. It was shocking to see any team rushing to ink borderline NFL talent like Houston did.

"Instead of acquiring difference-makers, getting an old running back in Mark Ingram and fliers like Andre Roberts, Donte Moncrief and Pharaoh Brown fail to move the needle. ...This roster is destined for a top-five pick in 2022 even if Deshaun Watson plays for the franchise. ... The Texans look rudderless even under a new set of decision-makers in place. They’re the single biggest loser of the offseason thus far.''

Our evaluation of their evaluation? They get it half-right. At best. And here's the five reasons why:

1) They fail to mention J.J. Watt, but we will. On an emotional level, it's a big loss. For a building team, and considering the finances? We don't have the final answer yet. But to not include his name, as a good, a bad or an indifferent? It makes this story seem "rudderless.''

2) The rattling off of names of players who most players know little about hints that GM Nick Caserio probably has a better handle on who's who than most sportswriters or "casuals'' do. By mentioning Donte Moncrief but forgetting Phillip Lindsay ... by mentioning Pharoah Brown (who might be the fourth-string tight end) but skipping over Desmond King, Maliek Collins, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Marcus Cannon ... well, it all seems selective and deceptive.

The writer chastises Houston for not signing "difference-makers.'' That's code for "they didn't sign enough people who I've heard of.''

3) The "rudderless'' comment is ridiculous. Caserio may be wrong on every single move he's made - about 40 of them, literally, so far.

But when a GM makes 40 roster-related moves in two weeks? That is the opposite of a "lack of direction.''

The Texans, with Caserio, might be "losers.'' But they are not without a "rudder.''

4) To judge this Texans offseason without exhibiting the wisdom and patience to let the Deshaun Watson story unfold is the height of rushing to judgment. The entire legacy of the Caserio Era - whether it last two years or 20 - will almost surely hinge on his handling of the Watson situation.

Texans fans can be impatient. Serious-minded evaluators of the Texans front office should not be.

5) The prediction that Houston will be a bottom-five team in 2021, even with Watson at QB, is laughably premature. We have no idea what the offense will look like, what the defense will look like, what the NFL Draft will look like, what training camp will look like or even whether an All-Pro will be playing quarterback.