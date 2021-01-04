NFL GM & Coach Tracker: Texans QB Watson On Interviewee Eberflus

HOUSTON - NFL GM & Coach Tracker: Every Houston Texans move, interview, rumor, insight ... it's all here. Check back often for updates as we gather them ...

MONDAY AM: EBERFLUS AND DESHAUN QB Deshaun Watson On Interviewee Matt Eberflus of ColtsAt least one name on the long list of Houston Texans’ head coaching candidates will bring to his interview a familiarity with the AFC South - and with the state of Texas.

Matt Eberflus, the successful Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, will be interviewed by the Texans (and per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, by other clubs, including the New York Jets).

The Texans know their way around the 50-year-old coordinator, and he,

as a Colts top aide since 2018, knows the AFC South rival Texans.

Eberflus quickly transformed the Indianapolis defense into a top-10 unit. The Colts, who are now preparing for the playoffs, allowed 22.6 points and 332.1 yards per game this season - both top-10 NFL numbers.

Eberflus has never been a head coach before, at any level. But he will come with recommendations from his many mentors, especially with the head coaches and coordinators with whom he worked as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, where he coached a variety of systems, another attractive part of his resume.

Texans star Deshaun Watson is on record as being supportive of the idea of hiring Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. But on Monday the quarterback issued positive comments on Eberflus as well. Said Watson:

"From what I have heard and played against, Matt has been, he's been very very disciplined. That's the type that you want. From the players and the scheme I've been playing against Indianapolis they are about what they do and they do it perfectly and they understand different concepts and what they want to do as an Indianapolis Colts defense. That's why they've been so successful. From what I've heard too about him he's been, you know, he's a great guy to play for.”

MONDAY AM: THE PATRIOT WAY The Houston Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine in the summer of 2019 and days later were told they weren't allowed to interview their lead candidate to replace Gaine.

Nick Caserio was the target but the Texans never got the chance to talk to him. Instead, the Patriots filed tampering charges on the Texans for trying to poach their director of player personnel.

READ MORE: GM Interviews Start to Line Up for Texans

The charges stemmed from two things. One, Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby was seen conversing with Caserio at a Patriots' Super Bowl celebration. Two, Caserio had language in his contract preventing his departure from New England and Cal McNair admitted the Texans didn't know that when pursing Caserio.

Maybe this time will be different. Read all about the history, and the Texans' new pursuit of Caserio, here.

SUNDAY AM: WHICH JOB IS BETTER? Other teams have openings, too, of course. How do the Texans stack up in terms of attractiveness?

Texans vs Jets: Which Job is Better?

Coach Search - Texans vs Chargers: Which Job is Better?

GM & Coach Search - Texans vs Lions: Which Jobs are Better?

Texans vs Jaguars: Which Jobs are Better?

Shop and compare.

SUNDAY AM: WHY NOT URBAN MEYER? Just a thought, as the Jaguars are rumored to be ready to offer him the job ...

Urban Meyer: What Do Jags Know That Texans Don't?

Are the Texans sure they don't want "a college guy''?